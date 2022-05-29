Taika Waititi Catches Mistake in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder” Trailer

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2021) has only just been released, but it is already old news for some Marvel fans. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is hurtling to its next major release Thor: Love and Thunder (July 8, 2022). The fourth Thor film stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tessa Thompson as King Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Fosters/The Mighty Thor, and Christain Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. Director Taika Waititi recently found a funny mistake in the Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer.

Thor: Ragnarok (2018) director Taika Waititi is credited with saving the flailing Thor franchise. Thor (2011) and Thor: The Dark World (2013) did not have the same success as some of the other solo films at the beginning of the MCU, such as Iron Man (2008) and Captain America: The First Avengers (2011). The cosmic adventures of the Asgardian God of Thunder and Trickster God Loki (Tom Hiddleston) suddenly became the Marvel Universe’s strongest assets after the Our Flag Means Death director jumped onboard Marvel Studios.

Fans were tortured by how long they had to wait for the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer. But now it’s been released in all of its glory. And Marvel fans could not be happier with it. They got their first look at the villain Gorr the God Butcher and Russel Crowes’ Zeus.

But Taika Waititi noticed a hilarious mistake in the closed captions of the new trailer, which he shared with fans on Twitter. He joked, saying:

“Lol if the robots are planning to take over the world they’re going to need to learn different accents. Nice one, @twitter technology! “

Lol if the robots are planning to take over the world they're going to need to learn different accents. Nice one, @twitter technology! pic.twitter.com/p2fatrqKdr — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) May 24, 2022

The first screenshot he shared shows Gorr the God Butcher’s line “All gods will die” has been captioned with “Oh gosh, well die,” and it only gets better. Thor’s “Dad Bod” was transcribed as “Dad Bought,” and when King Valkyrie asks Thor, “Am I sensing feelings” between him and Jane, it became “from my sensing feelings.” Some lines were left as simply “could not transcribe audio.”

The captions are correct on the YouTube version of the trailer, so the issue appears to be with Twitter’s transcription program. But it was the mistake definitely made for some fun jokes over the holiday weekend. As other accounts jumped in, such as The Mary Sue, which says:

“Gorr is a mood this way though.”

Gorr is a mood this way though https://t.co/X2G0jRn6nT — The Mary Sue (@TheMarySue) May 26, 2022

It seems like Twitter is having trouble processing the accents of the main characters, including Taika Waititi’s Kiwi accent as Korg.

Let us know in the comments if you caught any more mistakes in the Thor 4 trailer.?