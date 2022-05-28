Andrew Garfield’s ‘Amazing Spider-Man’ Will Unexpectedly Return

A streaming service will have Andrew Garfield‘s The Amazing Spider-Man (2021) in their library next month.

Any fan of the Spider-Man movies will know that Garfield has gotten a lot of hate over the years for his Spider-Man movies failing to please fans and critics. With Garfield’s recent appearance as the Web-Slinger in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), more fans will want to watch the movie which will be streaming on Netflix in June.

Sadly, most of the problems with the movie were out of Garfield’s control as the story and script were all micromanaged by Sony and revised so many times that the movie lost any potential of being a success.

After watching No Way Home, many Marvel fans noticed that Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man can easily return to Sony and be involved in a lot more movies to explore his character more. The actor has expressed to Entertainment Tonight that he would love to return as the web-slinger, but it’s all dependent on what Sony wants to do:

“It’s a character that’s always going to be so meaningful to me, and so beautiful to me. It comes back to service. I think if there’s a way, because that’s what that character is all about, he’s all about serving the greater good and serving his fellow people, serving humanity and all life. So, if there’s a way for me to continue to add to the legacy of that character in a way that feels like it’s of service to an audience, of service to the themes that [co-creator] Stan Lee injected that character with, I’m open, of course.”

Fans really hope that Sony will do the right thing and green light The Amazing Spider-Man 3 already, but it seems that the studio will continue forward with making spinoffs focused on lesser-known Spider-Man villains like El Muerto and Madame Web.

It wouldn’t be hard to bring back Garfield as the Spider-Man for the Sony universe as the character could easily set up a reason for the other villains to do a Sinister Six movie which is something Sony has desperately wanted to do since The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) hinted at the villain team forming up.

With Jared Leto’s Morbius teasing that Michael Keaton’s Vulture should team up with the Living Vampire, it will be interesting to see who will end up being the Spider-Man for the Sony films as the studio could decide to make someone completely new play Spider-Man and ditch Garfield entirely.

Do you think Garfield’s Spider-Man will appear in more Marvel movies? Let us know what you think!