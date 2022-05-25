‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Hits HBO Max this Summer, but Not for America

Every Marvel fan with HBO Max Brazil will be thrilled to know that Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) will be available to stream this July.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe exploded with Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), particularly with the MCU welcoming Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s respective Marvel characters. Being the episodic Marvel movie, Kevin Feige and director Jon Watts faced balancing “fan service” with a motivating story.

The Multiverse movie Spider-Man: No Way Home is one of the highest-grossing Marvel movies, grossing over $1 billion at the global box office and nearly breaking Avengers: Endgame (2019) domestic records.

Every Marvel fan saw the film more than once in theaters, but now fans using HBO Max Brazil can watch the Marvel movie whenever they like:

#SpiderManNoWayHome will be added to HBO Max in Brazil on Friday, July 22! Details: https://t.co/CiqYP4RiWz pic.twitter.com/XYlcpHZmLg — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) May 24, 2022

Starting July 22, Marvel fans in Brazil can watch Spider-Man: No Way Home with an HBO Max subscription, marking the first time any streaming service will feature No Way Home without a paywall.

Given that American consumers are itching for this Spidey-filled picture to hit any U.S. streaming service, it’s clear that Disney+ is the future home of Spider-Man: No Way Home. But this instant classic’s distribution is in the hands of Sony Pictures, a studio that recently shot down the future of any Andrew Garfield Spider-Man movies.

With such a high demand for No Way Home throughout the world, the only way for most viewers to watch this Tom Holland classic is to rent via an online service or buy the physical movie on DVD or Blu-Ray.

Nonetheless, Sony doesn’t have an obligation to stream Spider-Man: No Way Home or any Spider-Man film on Disney+ so fans might be jumping over to Netflix or anywhere else for future streaming.

More about Spider-Man: No Way Home

In Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) and Zendaya (MJ) are joined by Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and the villain with great power Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) and the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe).

Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

When do you think No Way Home will be available to stream in the U.S.? Comment below!