Sony Ditches Andrew Garfield’s “Adjunct” ‘Amazing Spider-Man 3’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is fostering insane growth for future movies with Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), but Sony’s latest announcement on their Spider-Man plans scraps Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man 3.

From having a pipe dream of Andrew Garfield one day returning as Peter Parker turning into reality with Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), every Marvel fan was confident that Sony Pictures would soon announce an Amazing Spider-Man 3 is in the works.

With TASM 3 being cancelled in favor of rebooting the web-slinger for the MCU with Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield’s time as Spider-Man was cut short. Too short.

For many, Andrew Garfield is Spider-Man, but the global love for the actor’s portrayal didn’t occur in a widespread manner until No Way Home hit theaters.

From then on fan-led movements for Sony to greenlight The Amazing Spider-Man 3 took over Twitter, but to no avail.

Now with Sony’s listings of their Spider-Man movies in order of importance, Garfield finds his scrapped trilogy in Sony’s “adjunct” level:

Sony Pictures categorizes its “Marvel business… into three tranches,” according to CEO Tom Rothman: 1.) Tom Holland-led #SpiderMan films

2.) #SpiderVerse animated franchise

3.) Sony’s “adjunct” Spider-Man universe movies

While Sony doesn’t directly state anything about Andrew Garfield or The Amazing Spider-Man 3, it’s clear that their live-action Marvel movies, such as Venom (2018), Kraven the Hunter (2023), Madame Web (2023), and El Muerto (2023) are among the “adjunct” ranking given they’re not related to Tom Holland or animated.

Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man 3 — the movie that every Marvel fan wants — is at the bottom of the barrel within Sony Pictures’ trove of Spidey stories.

Though Andrew Garfield is currently taking a temporary break from acting, the Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021) actor reportedly turned down a TASM 3 script. If those reports are true, then it’s safe to say that Garfield feels that No Way Home was the perfect send-off for his character, especially after redeeming his Peter Parker with the saving of MJ (Zendaya).

On top of all of this, with Sony’s Morbius (2022) reportedly taking out all mentions of Spider-Man from its controversial post-credit scene featuring Adrian Toomes/Vulture, it’s clear that Sony doesn’t have any plans for a new live-action Spider-Man:

The Amazing Spider-Man 3 and Garfield Sinister Six films starring Emma Stone (Gwen Stacy) are undoubtedly put on pause and possibly thrown away altogether, seeing that Sony is reportedly attempting to alienate Morbius and Venom from Spider-Man.

Without Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal having greater control over the legal rights to Spider-Man, it’s safe to say that actor Andrew Garfield might not be returning to the Marvel collection anytime soon.

