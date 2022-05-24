‘Captain America’ Chris Evans Reunites with Marvel’s Russo Brothers

in Marvel

Chris Evans as Captain America

Credit: Marvel Studios

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is much more than just the MCU, and Chris Evans’ reuniting with the Russo Brothers for a Netflix film is turning every Marvel fan’s head.

Joe Russo with Chris Evans
Credit: Marvel

The Russo Brothers’ (Joe Russo and Anthony Russo) Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019) stand out as some of the most significant MCU movies a part of the Marvel collection.

Forming a close bond on The Winter Soldier, any following Chris Evans-Russo Brothers team-up was a smash hit, especially when Civil War changed the Marvel universe forever.

Chris Evans as Captain America (left) and Scarlett Johannson as Black Widow (right)
Credit: Marvel Studios

With virtually every Marvel fan praying that Chris Evans returns to the MCU as Steve Rogers/Captain America, the actor’s newest collaboration with the Russo Brothers, Netflix’s The Gray Man (2022), is set to blow audiences away:

Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and Jessica Henwick star in the first trailer for #TheGrayMan.

The film releases on July 22 on Netflix.

The Gray Man, starring Ryan Gosling (La La Land), Ana De Armas (Knives Out), and Chris Evans (Lightyear), is undoubtedly a summer blockbuster, and fans are loving the official trailer:

This is a Netflix original!? This looks like a cinematic action movie. Hope they give it a run at the cinema either when it drops on Netflix or 45 days before. This looks better than what their originals via trailers usually look like.

Another fan points out:

Definite “Winter Soldier” vibes..

One fan shares:

The Russo brothers & Chris Evans combo will always be PEAK cinema

Though Chris Evans is unlikely to return as Captain America, many fans hope that the Russo Brothers take over Avengers: Secret Wars and more, as well as calls for Ana De Armas to be the MCU Felicia Hardy/Black Cat and more!

More about The Gray Man

When the CIA’s top asset — his identity known to no one — uncovers agency secrets, he triggers a global hunt by assassins set loose by his ex-colleague.

Chris Evans in 'The Gray Man'
Credit: Netflix

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate BishopMs. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Chris Evans as Steve Rogers Captain America in Marvel's The Avengers
Credit: Marvel Studios

The Gray Man is set for a limited release in theaters and hits Netflix this Summer on July 22.

Do you want Chris Evans to return as Captain America? Comment below!

