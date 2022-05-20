Sony “Working On” Tom Holland ‘Spider-Man 4,’ Marvel Fans Beg Zendaya to Quit

The Marvel Cinematic Universe will never be the same after Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), but some Marvel fans hope Zendaya stays away from Tom Holland’s next Spider-Man trilogy.

Zendaya’s time in the MCU came to a close with No Way Home for some Marvel fans. Upon reversing the Multiverseal curse with the help of Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) that sent home the Norman Osborn/Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), Lizard (Rhys Ifans), and Electro (Jamie Foxx).

With these supervillains went Marvel alums Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to their respective universes, opening the door for The Amazing Spider-Man 3 and Spider-Man 4.

Nonetheless, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker fades out of existence by the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, leaving room only for the Spider-Man of Marvel’s New York.

With that, fans are suggesting that Zendaya and Jacob Batalon’s (Ned Leeds) time as their respective characters have come to a close as well:

Do not bring back Zandaya. It completely undercuts the movie to reverse the ending in the very next appearance. Its Iron man 3 all over again

Do not bring back Zandaya. It completely undercuts the movie to reverse the ending in the very next appearance. Its Iron man 3 all over again — Godspeedzilla (@WallyNox6) May 20, 2022

One Marvel fan cleverly points out:

Honestly the only one that is required to properly continue this story is Tom. While I hope we do see characters like MJ and Ned again I think they should take advantage of the clean slate that NWH gave them to really just go in a different direction.

Honestly the only one that is required to properly continue this story is Tom. While I hope we do see characters like MJ and Ned again I think they should take advantage of the clean slate that NWH gave them to really just go in a different direction. — Peter Parker’s Peculiar Pal (@Mr_Red18k) May 20, 2022

Another fan writes:

I was really hoping for new friends and a new love interest but oh well

I was really hoping for new friends and a new love interest but oh well pic.twitter.com/a2mxycTXZf — florian (@floyd972) May 20, 2022

While Zendaya and Jacob Batalon are fan-favorites and add hilarious takes to Spider-Man, having a fresh start to introduce new characters like Gwen Stacy, Harry Osborn, and the Fantastic Four would further the adaption of Spidey to the big screen, bringing never-before-seen aspects to the beloved character in the MCU.

Nonetheless, with Sony indicating that they want the entire cast back for Spider-Man 4, it’s clear that Zendaya’s Marvel run is undoubtedly far from over. She’s a fantastic actress and brings immense weight to many of her roles, especially in No Way Home. Though it’s poetic that Peter Parker sacrifices his love life with MJ Williams and moves on to Black Cat or Gwen Stacy as Spider-Man, it’s plausible that fans will be getting a fresh romance between MJ and Peter soon.

More about Spider-Man: No Way Home

In Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) and Zendaya (MJ) are joined by Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and the villain with great power Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus.

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Which NEW characters do you want Spider-Man 4 to introduce? Comment below!