‘Doctor Strange 2’ “Wasn’t Much,” Marvel Reportedly Cuts HUGE Wanda Maximoff Battle

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has changed forever with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), but some fans have turned on the Sam Raimi picture after reports of a “bigger” battle between Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), and Professor X (Sir Patrick Stewart) has come to light.

Countless reports and confirmations from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) writer Michael Waldron have confirmed that beloved characters such as Deadpool and Ghost Rider were set to appear in the film, with some actors even filming cameos that were ultimately cut.

A common complaint/concern amongst virtually every Marvel fan is that Multiverse of Madness felt jam-packed with a 2-hour and 6-minute runtime. As a result, director Sam Raimi reportedly cut out 40 minutes’ worth of content.

The jaw-dropping moment of Doctor Strange was undoubtedly Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch’s storming of the Illuminati headquarters on Earth-838 and wiping out Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch), Peggy Carter/Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Black Bolt (Anson Mount), and Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic (John Krasinski), in just over five minutes.

Nonetheless, the most “disgusting” and terrifying death of Professor Charles Xavier was reportedly supposed to happen after a much longer and fleshed out battle between Maximoff but was ultimately cut:

About Wanda vs Professor X I know the battle between them was originally supposed to be bigger, crazy and mindbending. While the final version wasn’t much of a battle at all.

It appears that some Marvel fans have turned on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, wishing that the Marvel movie could have been longer to better explain the film’s story and help patch some of the off feelings that viewers felt while attempting to grasp the Multiverse:

Why has this movie suffered so much. Such a wasted potential and what’s sadder is the mcu not doing extended versions on streaming ffs

Disappointed….. at least should’ve given us a better fight from all the cameos in the movie , extending 20-30 minutes extra to include more fight scenes and not making them die in just 5 minutes , the movie would’ve been better tbh

The whole movie felt very rushed. Out of all the members of the Illuminati Xavier should have survived considering he was the only one with an upcoming series in X-Men ’97

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is on track to gross nearly $1 billion at the box office, but the climb is slow as ticket sales plummet with each new week.

Nonetheless, many fans wish for more cameos, and more “madness” as Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) traverses the Multiverse and expands the Marvel Collection like never before.

