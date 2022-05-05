Sam Raimi Reveals He Cut A LOT From ‘Doctor Strange 2’

Sam Raimi finally explains how much he cut from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

It wasn’t long ago when fans heard that the runtime for Doctor Strange 2 was originally going to be longer, but that Raimi had to make cuts. Now, the movie sits as one of the shorter movies in the MCU. While this isn’t a bad thing, it doesn’t leave a lot of room for cameos.

With Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange trying to handle the new threats from the Multiverse, fans can understand that the sequel will be covering a lot of ground. Not only will the film explain and explore the Multiverse, but it will also tie into WandaVision as Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch has a large role in the movie.

This fast-paced adventure will definitely use every second it can, but fans realize that many of the reported cameos for the Doctor Strange sequel probably won’t come true as the movie doesn’t have enough time to bring in a lot of characters.

When asked by Collider about the original runtime Raimi shared that he had to cut around 35 minutes from the movie when he was done editing:

“Well, the first cut was… I actually don’t remember the length of it. It was probably like two hours and 40 minutes, and it slowly came down even though we did the reshoots. We took out material even though the reshoots went in. So, it slowly got down to about two hours and five minutes is the total.”

Normally, a first cut is a lot longer than the final cut, but reshoots usually provide some additional minutes. It seems that Raimi really knew the story he wanted to tell as he didn’t keep a lot of the footage or knew from the start which scenes or cameos he had to cut.

Raimi did share that Marvel didn’t care about how much money Doctor Strange 2 made, but was more focused on the characters and the story when it came to editing:

“It’s not about making more money for the studio. It’s about, ‘No, this is what Dr. Strange would say. No, this is what happened in the last Avengers movie and this is contrary to that. We have to be on the same page.’ Their notes come from a really great fan place.”

The director also shared how the Marvel team prioritized the “integrity” of the characters and was very “supportive” of helping Raimi accomplish his creative vision for the sequel:

“They were very supportive of myself and my editors Bob Murawski and Tia Nolan driving the train. They had their notes, they had their suggestions, and they were really good because they’re a company that primarily just looks out for the integrity of their characters. So, the notes really come from a great place.”

Now, Doctor Strange 2 will be released in theaters today and fans can watch the madness of the Multiverse unfold for themselves. Marvel has made it clear that this MCU film will be just as good as Avengers: Endgame (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)!

More on Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange 2 is directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange in the main timeline, but he will also play other variants in the movie such as Zombie Strange, Defender Strange, and Strange Supreme.

The movie will also star Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Wong as the Sorcerer Supreme (Benedict Wong), Mordo, (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Rintrah (Adam Hugill), Charles Xavier/Professor X (Sir Patrick Stewart), and potentially other characters from the Marvel universe.

Do you wish Doctor Strange 2 was longer? Let us know what you think!

