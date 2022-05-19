‘Fantastic Four’ John Krasinski Finally Addresses ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Marvel Bombshell

Every Marvel fan lost their mind after seeing actor John Krasinski appear as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), and Krasinski’s latest Tweet finally addresses his Marvel role.

What began as fan castings turned into a reality when The Office alum and A Quiet Place (2018) creator John Krasinski teleported into Earth-838’s Illuminati chambers as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, the “smartest man alive.”

Though Krasinski’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) run was incredibly short, every Marvel fan is itching to see Krasinski and his wife Emily Blunt take the big screen with Marvel’s Fantastic Four (2023) movie.

Upon storming the Illuminati headquarters in Earth-838 and brutally murdering Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch), Peggy Carter/Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Black Bolt (Anson Mount), and Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic (John Krasinski), Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), attacks the brain behind the organization and wipes out the superhero group.

Earth-838 Reed Richards is gone, but Earth-616 (the “sacred timeline”) Mr. Fantastic is still present. While it’s plausible that Emily Blunt’s 838 Susan Storm could teleport across the Multiverse and introduce the Fantastic Four, John Krasinski has finally made a coy remark about his Marvel debut:

Alright! Just wrapped! Finally back in town and headed straight out to the movies!… anything I need to see?

It’s always a treat when your favorite celebrity interacts with fans, and Krasinski’s latest Tweet is no exception:

We’ll there is this fantastic movie called #MultiverseofMadness …

Krasinski even responded to one fan:

Fantastic

Another fan responds:

there’s this little film that came out called Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it’s fantastic, maybe you’d want to reed some reviews and check it out to prove that calling it fantastic isn’t a stretch

While it’s unclear which director will take over the upcoming Fantastic Four project after Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) director Jon Watts exited the project, many fans hope that John Krasinksi will take the director’s chair and star alongside Susan Storm/Invisible Woman, Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ben Grimm/The Thing in the highly anticipated film.

More about Doctor Strange

Dr. Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens a portal to the multiverse. However, a threat emerges that may be too big for his team to handle.

All bets are off for Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Benedict Cumberbatch leads this mind-shattering Marvel movie as Stephen Strange, with Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Karl Mordo), Benedict Wong (Wong), Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch), and Sir Patrick Stewart (Professor X) all supporting the Sorceror Supreme.

The Kevin Feige production features numerous Stephen Strange’s, including Sinister Strange, Strange Supreme, etc.

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Vision (Paul Bettany), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

