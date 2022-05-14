Elizabeth Olsen Confuses Fans, Admits She “Never Met” John Krasinski

***SPOILERS FOR DOCTOR STRANGE 2***

Apparently, Elizabeth Olsen has confirmed that she never worked with John Krasinski before despite both appearing in the same scenes for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange takes fans through the Multiverse in Doctor Strange 2 with Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch being the villain. Strange is trying to protect America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) from harm as the Scarlet Witch wants her powers to travel the Multiverse.

This leads Strange and Chavez on an adventure through the Multiverse where they meet a superhero group called the Illuminati who end up taking Strange and Chavez captive. One of the more shocking moments was the surprise appearance of John Krasinski as Reed Richards which is something fans have wanted to see for a long time. While holding Strange and Chavez hostage, the Illuminati attempt to fight Wanda which doesn’t go well for them.

Sadly, Richards doesn’t get a lot of screentime and ends up being killed seconds later by Wanda. Fans already knew she was powerful, but it was still shocking to see the new characters die so quickly. On top of this, Olsen shared in a recent interview with Vanity Fair while on a lie detector test that she never met Krasinski:

VF: “Do you think this man is the smartest man alive?” Olsen: “No! (Laughs) I don’t know him, though. But I would never assume that an actor would be the smartest man alive.”

Olsen clarified that she did meet Emily Blunt, Krasinski’s wife before, but that yes, she never worked with the actor on Doctor Strange 2 or any other movie:

VF: “You don’t know him at all?” Olsen: “I don’t think so. No, I’ve never met him.” VF: “You were in the same movie.” Olsen: “I’ve never met him.” Lie Detector Specialist: “She’s coming out truthful.” Olsen: “Never met him. And he’s already told me that I’ve lied a couple of times, I’ve never met that man. I’ve met his wife.”

It’s very possible that Marvel had to shoot the scenes with Krasinski at a later date and used a stand-in actor when Olsen filmed. Just because she didn’t film with Mr. Fantastic doesn’t mean she didn’t know that he would be included. With the lie detector already proving that she had lied earlier in the interview, it’s not likely that she was trying to lie for Marvel’s sake and be like Andrew Garfield.

When it comes to Marvel-related things, Olsen has been very open with how working with Marvel has affected her career over the years and how she feels about it. It wouldn’t make sense for her to secretly lie at this moment, so it’s very likely she is telling the truth.

That means that probably only a few people got to see Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic as it was probably one of Marvel’s biggest secrets while on set. Who knows, maybe Cumberbatch didn’t get to film with the actor either. Now that Doctor Strange 2 is over, fans hope this isn’t the last time we get to see Krasinski in the MCU as fans really want the actor to play Reed Richards for many years as the Fantastic Four are entering the MCU very soon with a new movie in the works.

Doctor Strange 2 is directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange in the main timeline, but he will also play other variants in the movie such as Sinister Strange, Defender Strange, and Strange Supreme.

The movie will also star Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Wong as the Sorcerer Supreme (Benedict Wong), Mordo, (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Rintrah (Adam Hugill), Charles Xavier/Professor X (Sir Patrick Stewart), and potentially other characters from the Marvel universe.

Are you shocked Olsen never met John Krasinski? What are your thoughts on this?

