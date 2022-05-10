Elizabeth Olsen Details Her Plan for Wanda’s Next Step in the MCU

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is in theaters now. Doctor Strange 2 stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Stephen Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez/Miss America. Marvel fans are divided on director Sam Raimi’s return to Marvel movies and have been left with more questions than answers. Even WandaVision star Elizabeth is not sure what lies in store for the future of the strongest Avenger – but she does have ideas about how the Scarlet Witch might return.

**Warning the rest of the article contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness**

The Doctor Strange sequel, written by Loki writer Michael Waldron, picked up Wanda Maximoff’s story where WandaVision left off. After studying the Darkhold and becoming the Scarlet Witch, Wanda was on a quest to find her twin sons Billy/Wiccan (Julian Hilliard) and Tommy/Speed (Jett Klyne) in the Marvel Multiverse, and it does not matter who stands in her way,

The film left Wanda’s fate ambiguous as Mount Wundagore collapsed around her with a final blast of her chaos magic, erasing the Darkhold in every alternate reality. And Marvel fans are anxious to know for sure if they will get more of Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch.

Olsen sat down with Entertainment Tonight to reveal what she knows about her future with the Marvel Cinematic Universe:

“I need to have a talk with Kevin [Feige] to answer these questions, because I don’t really know what’s next. I don’t even know if he wants me to say, “I don’t know.” Or if he’s happy that that’s how I’m doing… Because I’m also bad at lying. So, I’m happy to be like, “I don’t know.” Because I don’t know. Or if he wants me to say, “Nah, you’ll be back.” I don’t know.”

And while nothing has been confirmed for her return, every Marvel comic book reader knows that unless your name is Uncle Ben, you never stay dead, and you are definitely not confirmed dead without seeing the body.

And Olsen confirmed she is “game for more” of the MCU. And she even has an idea of what will bring Wanda Maximoff back to her comic book origins as a mutant and a member of the X-Men. She told Entertainment Tonight:

“Yes. And so, I have an idea in my head that I’m not going to share with you, that I think would be fun. But someone had just said… I’m not going to share it with you, because it’s my information. But, someone had mentioned, if they have to bring in the X-Men, that she was such a huge part of those comics. And so I would love to be involved in that capacity. I would love to keep going with this character. I think there are things… I have an idea of something that could be fun as the next step. But again, I really want to talk to Kevin about this stuff… Let me call him up right now.”

The MCU has been teasing Marvel fans with the debut of the X-Men in the main timeline. The closest they have gotten so far was Sir Patrick Stewart’s cameo as Professor Xavier, based on the version seen in X-Men: The Animated Series, which will be rebooted on Disney+ soon.

There are so many stories of Wanda from her time with X-Men that Marvel Studios can still adapt. She debuted in the comics almost sixty years ago in X-Men #4 (1964) by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. And the MCU has only scratched the surface. Marvel fans who have only seen the MCU films have never met her sister Lorna Dane/Polaris or her longtime love interest, Simon Williams/Wonder Man.

There are rumors that she could return in the WandaVision spinoff Agatha: House of Harkness, which will star Kathryn Hayn as Agatha Harkness. And many fans suspect they have not seen the last of Wanda’s sons as Dinsey+ seems to be building to a Young Avengers story.

Let us know in the comments which of Wanda’s X-Men story arcs you would like to see Elizabeth Olsen return for.