New Report Shows Relentless Marvel Shows are Major Problem for Disney+

Marvel fans have a new home for nearly every Marvel movie on Disney+. Its become essential that anyone who wants to attempt to keep up with Marvel Cinematic Universe subscribes to Disney’s streaming service. With Marvel’s Phase Four debuting a new original series around every other month, if you are not logged, then you are missing out. However, it is quickly becoming overwhelming to keep up with, and a new report indicated Disney+ may have already tapped out on its Marvel fanbase.

Marvel’s latest series Moon Knight starring Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector/Steven Grant/Moon Knight, has been topping the charts – though it had a surprising competition with Taika Waititi’s pirate series on HBOMax, Our Flag Means Death. And while Marvel fans have been devouring every mind-blowing twist of one of the darkest entries in the MCU, a new report from Parrot Analytics suggests that it is not drawing any new viewers to Disney+.

Per Business Insider:

“Parrot Analytics said the data suggests that the Marvel shows have been massive hits with Disney+’s existing subscribers (and the Marvel fanbase), helping to retain users, but haven’t gone far in attracting new fans and growing the subscriber base. Disney+, which was touted as a family-friendly service when it first launched, has recently shown signs that it will broaden its appeal. Most notably, it updated its parental controls after adding more mature content including the former Netflix Marvel series.” Related: ‘Ms. Marvel’ Star Reveals What She Hates Most About Joining the MCU

While Disney+ has constantly been putting out new Marvel content, it is also the streaming home for other Disney shows, films, PIXAR, and Star Wars. And as shocking as it is to hear, not every subscriber or potential subscriber is a Marvel fan. The Star Wars universe is expanding with Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney this May, led by director Deborah Chow and Ewan McGregor.

But other new series that do show up on Disney+ for younger audiences, like Bluey or The Owl House, simply are not publicized the same way as Marvel and Star Wars. And it could be contributing to the lack of new subscribers in a crowded streaming field. Even Netflix has been losing subscribers this year.

