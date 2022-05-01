‘Ms. Marvel’ Star Reveals What She Hates Most About Joining the MCU

Marvel Studios has been blossoming on Disney+. Moon Knight starring Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector/Steven Grant/Moon Knight, has taken the original series in a brand new direction. It will be big shoes for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s next entry, Ms. Marvel, starring newcomer Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel. And Iman Vellani has said that becoming Ms. Marvel has been a dream come true. However, there is one thing that she hates about joining the MCU.

Ms. Marvel has had a bit of a rocky road to bringing Marvel’s most famous Muslim superhero to the MCU. Fans have been complaining about the controversial changes to Kamala Khan’s powers. In Marvel Comics, Kamala Khan is an Inhuman who gains polymorphic shapeshifting abilities after going through Terrgenesis. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, these powers, which were a metaphor for how Kamala Khan felt being a brown girl from New Jersey, have been swapped for sparkly constructs to make her more like her favorite hero Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson).

Other controversy includes whitewashing characters like Kamala Khan’s best friend, Nakia. In the comics, Nakia is a devoted Turkish Muslim who wears a full hijab, but she will be played by Yasmeen Fletcher, who is both half-white and Christian. So many Muslim fans have taken issue with a non-hijabi actress taking the part.

However, Marvel fans are already in love with Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan. Even Ms. Marvel creator G. Willow Wilson was brought to tears, saying she is perfect for the role. But in a recent interview with the Toronto International Film Festival, Vellani did reveal one thing she does not enjoy about in the MCU:

“It’s weird. It’s really weird. Watching yourself is like the most cursed thing ever. Like, I don’t know what I look like, and I realize that now. Like, you know what you look like, but you don’t. Like, you don’t know what you look like when you eat, when you’re happy, when you’re sad, or when you run—running is the worst, in my opinion. Yeah, it’s terrifying, but in a fun way.”

Vellani has already filmed her first two Marvel Studios projects, Ms. Marvel and The Marvels. Her debut will be targeted toward a younger audience and is rumored to be building to Marvel Studios’ Young Avengers project.

Let us know in the comments if you are excited for Ms. Marvel to premiere on Disney+ on June 8, 2022.