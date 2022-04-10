Marvel’s Brie Larson Jumps to ‘Fast & Furious,’ Fans Pray “It’s the Last We See”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe showcases nearly every name in Hollywood, but Captain Marvel (2019) Brie Larson holds the record for one of the most famous actresses in the Marvel collection. Following an immense backlash, Larson has jumped ship and joined the Fast & Furious family.

Oscar-winner Brie Larson (Room, Glass Castle) made her Marvel debut in 2019’s Captain Marvel, later appearing in Avengers: Endgame (2019), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021), and the upcoming The Marvels.

Though the actress has redefined the image of a superhero for many young Marvel fans, Larson has been public enemy number one on the internet due to various controversial Tweets and political comments.

Many have called for the actress to be canceled. Others have supported Larson regardless of what the internet says.

Nonetheless, the actress has now joined a new family, one that’s nearing its tenth film within the franchise:

Vin Diesel annnouces that Brie Larson has joined the family in #Fast10.

Actor Vin Diesel confirms on Instagram that Brie Larson will appear in Fast 10. While her role is unknown, the announcement comes as a surprise for many. Fans are already speculating that Larson could play Dom Toretto’s long-lost sister.

Many fans were quick to react, with many praising the actress for joining the fun film franchise. Others aren’t so happy:

Praying that this is the last we see of this over extended series 🙏🙏

Another viewer wrote:

Massive fan of the first few, I was clinging on to the ridiculousness of it but they must be clutching at straws now. Not the biggest fan of her given how she acts so stubborn in most roles she plays.

Another user Tweeted:

I really can’t wait until Vin Diesel announces that these two are joining the Fast and Furious cinematic universe.

These views do not reflect all Fast & Furious fans, as many are excited to have Brie Larson, Aquaman (2018) actor Jason Momoa, and The Suicide Squad (2021) Daniella Melchior join Vin Deisel and his “family”:

Brie Larson, Jason Momoa and Daniela Melchior are the new actors joining the ‘FAST & FURIOUS’ franchise with ‘FAST 10’.

Vin Deisel’s full Instagram captain reads:

Yeah yeah yeah… you see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to your self “ that’s captain Marvel”. Clearly there is love and laughter in this image. What you don’t see however, is the character you will be introduced to in Fast10. You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for.

Welcome to the FAMILY Brie.

More about Fast & Furious

The latest installment of the franchise, F9 (2021), grossed over $700 million at a pandemic box office, with its spinoff Hobbs and Shaw (2018) grossing $760 million.

F9 reads:

Dom Toretto is living the quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, but they know that danger always lurks just over the peaceful horizon. This time, that threat forces Dom to confront the sins of his past to save those he loves most. His crew soon comes together to stop a world-shattering plot by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered — Dom’s forsaken brother.

The Fast & Furious franchise has expanded into the theme park world, including the thrilling Fast & Furious – Supercharged attraction at Universal Studios Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood theme park.

More about Brie Larson’s Marvel Future

Despite online controversies among the Marvel community, Kevin Feige has made it clear that Brie Larson is here to stay. While actress Alexandra Daniels voiced her in Marvel Studios’ first original animated series on Disney+, What If…?, Larson is reprising her role of Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in the upcoming The Marvels:

“Marvel Studios’ The Marvels will feature Brie Larson returning to the role of Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers. In the film, she’ll be joined by Teyonah Parris, who was first introduced as adult Monica Rambeau in Marvel Studios’ WandaVision, along with Iman Vellani, who will appear as Ms. Marvel in the upcoming Disney+ series of the same name. Prepare to experience it and fly higher, further, and faster with the film, directed by Nia DaCosta!”

The movie is scheduled to debut in theaters on February 17, 2023, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) being Marvel’s biggest project at the moment (hitting theaters May 6, 2022).

Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Are you excited to see Brie Larson join Fast & Furious? Let us know in the comments below!