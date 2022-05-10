Disney CEO Bob Chapek Under Fire After Comparing Himself to Marvel’s Iron Man

The Marvel Cinematic Universe, under the direction of The Walt Disney Company, has seen revolutionary box office wins and mind-blowing superhero moments with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) and more. While The public has alienated Disney CEO Bob Chapek, his recent comparison of himself to Iron Man is turning heads.

Robert Downey Jr. is Marvel, given his groundbreaking portrayal of beloved billionaire Tony Stark and Avenger Iron Man over 11 years of movies, stealing the show from Jon Favreau’s Iron Man (2008) to Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

The MCU isn’t the same with RDJ appearing throughout the Marvel collection, with many immortalizing the actor as the man behind the mask that saved Marvel as a whole.

When any news breaks about Iron Man, fans flock to social media in hopes of Robert Downey, Jr. returning to reprise his role. However, Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s recent comparison of himself to Iron Man is stirring the wrong waters:

Disney CEO Bob Chapek compared himself to #IronMan during a heartfelt commencement speech at Indiana University: “Just like Iron Man draws his energy from that Arc Reactor, I get a thump from my drive to prove myself every single day…”

Heartfelt oh please. He has no heart. — LAVeganNative 🏹 🧜‍♀️🐬🐳🐋🌊 (@LAVeganNative) May 9, 2022

During a commencement speech at Indiana University, The Walt Disney Company head Bob Chapek stated:

“IU was my ticket to a new life…I was kind of desperate. Desperate to demonstrate my worthiness and desperate not to waste a dime of my parents’ money on a school that was frankly testing my limits at the time. But that desperation turned to determination and my dream of defying expectations and the odds took over. And just like Iron Man draws his energy from that Arc Reactor, I get a thump from my drive to prove myself every single day. It’s a lifetime power supply that pushes me through doubts, difficulties and around those who underestimate kids from the region.”

While Chapek’s heartfelt speech undoubtedly inspired many of the graduating attendants, fans on social media aren’t so sure about his connection to Iron Man:

If this came out of just about anyone else at Disney, I may buy this. But with it coming from Chapek, I just don’t trust the sincerity behind it.

If this came out of just about anyone else at Disney, I may buy this. But with it coming from Chapek, I just don't trust the sincerity behind it. — Eric Hovland (@EricJHovland) May 9, 2022

Another fan wrote:

Heartfelt oh please. He has no heart.

Heartfelt oh please. He has no heart. — LAVeganNative 🏹 🧜‍♀️🐬🐳🐋🌊 (@LAVeganNative) May 9, 2022

Another Marvel fan simply shares:

Embroiled in controversies and public backlash, CEO Bob Chapek is undoubtedly one of the most famous leaders of the Mouse House since Walt Disney’s direction. Still, the President’s tenure won’t be remembered for furthering the magic for many but rather for the hatred that the man received online.

The internet will take any chance to slam Bob Chapek, and his Iron Man comparison isn’t helping.

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Vision (Paul Bettany), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

What do you think about Chapek’s comments? Let us know below!