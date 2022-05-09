Marvel Fans Slam “Underwhelming” ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Following Shocking Debut

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has forever changed with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), but not every Marvel fan is sold on this mind-blowing film. Many are slamming it with disappointment altogether.

Every Marvel fan was in for a treat upon sitting down to view director Sam Raimi’s highly anticipated Marvel movie that’s been numerous years in the making.

Despite constant shooting delays, setbacks due to COVID-19, creative issue turmoils, and historic MCU reshoots, Multiverse of Madness is currently soaring at the global box office, reaching a reported $450 million over the weekend.

Nonetheless, the film has been engulfed with insane mania over the cameos present in the movie and controversial changes made to newcomer America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez).

While many are losing their minds (and mouths) over the episodic and brain-busting Illuminati reveal, as well as Wanda Maximoff’s (Elizabeth Olsen) bloody massacre of Professor X (Sir Patrick Stewart), Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch), Peggy Carter/Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Black Bolt (Anson Mount), and Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic (John Krasinski), some can’t help but share the off feeling they got from the film:

great movie, but underwhelming in delivery. Gave us ENTIRELY too much in the trailer and amped it as if there was more than just what was revealed. Still good, but shouldn’t have revealed the illuminati at all in the trailer. Should’ve left it as a surprise.

Another fan shared:

It was good, but could have been better. Stop spoiling the movie in the trailers. 9/10, will watch again.

One viewer feels:

It was really good, though I’m not sure it lived up to the hype. Maybe its just my own expectations, but I was imagining a much more comicbook-y, complex and interesting story arc. But that’s my fault, I should know by now I won’t get that from the MCU.

Given that Raimi was forced to pack his explosive Doctor Strange sequel into a 2 hour and 6-minute runtime, many of the scenes, such as Christine Palmer’s (Rachel McAdams) wedding and various dialogue between characters (Doctor Strange and Wong sitting down with America Chavez in cafe) felt rushed.

With The Scarlet Witch reportedly receiving half the screentime of the Marvel film, it’s clear that some viewers were expecting more Doctor Stephen Strange from Marvel’s New York and less Wanda Maximoff.

However, this particular story in Strange’s unending career required Maximoff to be the catalyst amongst numerous universes, especially with the Illuminati’s ultra-advanced Earth-868 reality.

This, of course, isn’t meant to be a degrading nitpick but rather a common theme that many fans are stating throughout the Multiverse of social media.

Nonetheless, with a 7.5/10 IMDb and 75% Rotten Tomatoes rating at writing, Doctor Strange in the Mutliverse of Madness proves an enjoyable watch for many.

