One ‘Doctor Strange’ Scene Probably Ruined the MCU For Fans

***SPOILERS FOR DOCTOR STRANGE 2***

Fans may not trust Marvel after a shocking scene with the Illuminati in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange finally takes Marvel fans through the Multiverse which leads to some unexpected and dangerous places. Strange has to protect a new girl he meets, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) from a new threat to not only Strange’s universe but the entire Multiverse. At this point, if you haven’t watched the new MCU movie, you should turn back because it’s time to talk about the one shocking scene with the Illuminati.

Wanda’s “Fight” With the Illuminati

When Wanda walked through the flames and broke an Ultron robot’s head, fans knew that something was about to go down. What fans didn’t expect was a massacre of major MCU super heroes. After years of fans wanting John Krasinski as Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), fans will be devastated to see him die within seconds.

The scene first began with Wanda being stopped by the whole Illuminati and Richards trying to reason with her. Wanda won’t stop so Richards explained that Anson Mount’s Black Bolt can use his abilities to kill her with one word, and then she asks Richards, “what mouth?” The camera pans back to Black Bolt with no mouth and he ends up killing himself because he doesn’t know where his mouth is.

Then Richards dies in a few seconds as Wanda uses his powers against him. Hayley Atwell’s Captain Carter lasts a bit longer, but she gets brutally murdered as her own shield cuts her in half. Professor X tries to save the Wanda that the Scarlet Witch is possessing, but he dies before he can rescue her. Lashana Lynch’s Maria Rambeau/Captain Marvel variant lasted the longest, but even she didn’t stand a chance against Wanda.

While this is helpful for fans to understand how powerful Wanda really is, it does feel like Marvel may have risked too much with this scene as some parents may be mortified to bring their kids to another MCU movie while others would be disappointed at how quickly some fan-favorite characters die.

One thing fans know after Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) is that the Multiverse doesn’t mean a certain actor has to return to play the part. Tom Holland’s Spider-Man got to meet the other iconic actors who played the web-slinger, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. For the MCU, this could mean that super heroes like Reed Richards could be recast for the Fantastic Four movie leaving fans to have their dreams crushed.

Anson Mount’s Black Bolt was able to be seen in his comic accurate suit and fans want to see more of the Inhuman King after the terrible ABC series, Inhumans ruined the characters for many fans. Black Bolt’s redemption could’ve been in Doctor Strange 2, but all we get is him killing himself due to Wanda’s magic. The Illuminati could still have a large role in future projects, but it’s sad that they appear so weak right after fans learn of the group.

Captain Carter may have been a controversial addition to the movie as this was spoiled by Marvel ahead of the release, but no one could have expected her to die by her own shield. While some may have already made the call not to show Doctor Strange 2 to their kids, for the most part, Marvel has been consistent with making sure MCU movies can be watched with the whole family.

Now, Marvel fans may not rely on taking the family to go see the MCU movies as Marvel may allow their movies to be gritty and violent. DC is known for its grittiness, but Doctor Strange 2 makes any recent DC movie look childish after watching this scene. It’s hard to know what Marvel will do next. Hopefully, this isn’t the last time we see these actors play these super heroes, or else fans will be furious with Marvel for a long time. Perhaps Strange will create a new Illuminati group after more super heroes are introduced to the MCU as fans know the X-Men will arrive soon.

More on Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange 2 is directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange in the main timeline, but he will also play other variants in the movie such as Sinister Strange, Defender Strange, and Strange Supreme.

The movie will also star Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Wong as the Sorcerer Supreme (Benedict Wong), Mordo, (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Rintrah (Adam Hugill), Charles Xavier/Professor X (Sir Patrick Stewart), and potentially other characters from the Marvel universe.

Do you think John Krasinki will return as Reed Richards? Did you like this fight scene?

