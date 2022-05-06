‘Doctor Strange 2’: Who Is the Mysterious Character In the Post-Credit Scene?

***SPOILERS FOR DOCTOR STRANGE 2***

Well, Sam Raimi has delivered and now fans can finally see Benedict Cumberbatch‘s Doctor Strange in action. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) is a wild ride and if you saw the movie, you might be confused with the ending. While the movie had a lot of things going on, it’s best to look away in case you haven’t watched the movie yet. There’s no going back now.

What happened in the post-credit scene?

Later on, fans see Strange all normal again (without his third eye) as he is walking down the street. Suddenly, Strange is stopped by a woman (Charlize Theron) in purple who says that Strange had caused an incursion and opens a portal to the Dark Dimension asking him if he will help or if he is just afraid.

Strange responds that he isn’t afraid in the slightest after revealing the third eye once again and both of them go through the portal. The sorceress may be confusing to some fans of who she is, but die-hard comic book readers know that Charlize Theron is playing Clea.

Who is Clea?

Clea is the Sorcerer Supreme… but not of the real world! She is the sorcerer supreme of the Dark Dimension. In the comics, Clea is a love interest for Doctor Strange as the two of them end up working together several times. With Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) always being the love interest that Strange can never be with, it’s possible that Strange may try his luck with another sorcerer just like in the comics.

Another thing to know is that Clea is the niece of Dormammu, the entity that was the main villain in the first Doctor Strange (2016) movie. With the Dark Dimension being shown, it’s possible Dormammu may end up being the one to bargain with Strange later on.

What’s with the Dark Dimension?

The confusing part about the post-credit scene is that Clea tells Strange that he has caused an incursion. Earlier in Doctor Strange 2, incursions are explained to only occur when a person tampers with another universe long enough to have the bridge between universes get damaged and cause one or the other to be affected. Sometimes both of the universes will perish, but it’s never a good thing.

Yet, Strange is seen to have done nothing and no Multiversal person is on Earth-616 (the name for the main MCU universe). You might think of America Chavez, but remember that the super hero doesn’t have any variants meaning that her presence shouldn’t cause an incursion, or else the whole Multiverse would be riddled with them.

The only logical guess would be that the Darkhold might be the thing to blame as Strange’s consequences for saving the day could have led to the incursion happening. If so, why did Clea arrive when she did instead of right after the fight with Wanda? Some time surely has passed since the ending of the movie, so it’s hard to know what is happening.

Most likely, Doctor Strange’s next adventure will cover what will happen and explore who Clea is as it seems she has been in the MCU this whole time and only decided to make herself known now.

What about the second post-credit scene?

Well, Sam Raimi wanted to keep the tradition that many Marvel projects have done and that meant teasing fans. Bruce Campbell returns to the screen reminding fans of the funny spell he did where he got to slap himself several times repeatedly for three weeks.

The scene is just Campbell finally getting full control of his hands and telling the audience that the movie is over. One important detail to note is that the first post-credit scene is probably three weeks later if the scenes happen around the same time. Strange did tell America Chavez when she grab the pizza balls that the spell would last around three weeks.

While this doesn’t mean the first post-credit happens simultaneously with Campbell’s appearance, it’s a good theory, but not something that will probably matter in the long run. Now that Doctor Strange 2 is out, fans will begin to connect the dots and wonder what else the Multiverse has to offer. This movie was definitely a step into madness, but the movie only scratched the surface of what the Multiverse could do.

More on Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange 2 is directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange in the main timeline, but he will also play other variants in the movie such as Zombie Strange, Defender Strange, and Strange Supreme.

The movie will also star Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Wong as the Sorcerer Supreme (Benedict Wong), Mordo, (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Rintrah (Adam Hugill), Charles Xavier/Professor X (Sir Patrick Stewart), and potentially other characters from the Marvel universe.

Do you think Clea will have a major role in Doctor Strange 3?