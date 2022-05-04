Elizabeth Olsen Confirms Marvel Could’ve “Fixed” Evan Peters’s Quicksilver

Elizabeth Olsen reveals that WandaVision could’ve ended very differently for Evan Peters’ Quicksilver.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) had a lot of epic moments, but Aaron Taylor Johnson’s Quicksilver didn’t have to die. Fans were frustrated that the MCU had already killed off one of the more iconic mutants right away. After the Fox Merger, fans believed that WandaVision may have brought Quicksilver back to life using Peters from the new X-Men movies.

Sadly, the series ended with Quicksilver actually being under Agatha’s spell and being named Ralph Bohner leading Marvel fans to be disappointed that Marvel went for a stupid pun instead of giving fans a real Quicksilver.

Now, Elizabeth Olsen is returning to the big screen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) and fans can expect to see more of Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch as she will have almost as much screentime as Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange.

While speaking with The Independent, Olsen shared that she loved fan theories because, in her opinion, they usually end up being better than what they actually did in the MCU:

“I love fan theories ’cause I always think they’re very clever. There are usually ones where I’m like, ’S***, we should have done that!’”

This led to Olsen sharing one of her favorite theories about WandaVision’s Quicksilver and how the series could’ve teased the Multiverse:

“There was one where they thought we were bringing in the Multiverse with the Pietro character, with Evan [Peters]. The sad thing is, when we were doing WandaVision before Covid, that was not part of the docket yet, and then it kind of overlapped when we finished the show. So we could have actually gone back and fixed or adjusted that. I thought that could have been cool to make Pietro a part of the Multiverse.”

While it’s not surprising that WandaVision didn’t initially include Quicksilver in the first draft, it’s surprising that Marvel didn’t try to change it up after the COVID 19 delay. The Fox Merger happened right before the delay which meant that Marvel had full reins to tease the X-Men right away and now it’s a wasted opportunity.

Since the Multiverse offers infinite possibilities, it’s not too late for the MCU to bring Peters back as Quicksilver, but it better soon since the X-Men will be entering the MCU anytime now as Marvel has been secretly working on how to incorporate the beloved X-Men team into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The MCU is just beginning to add more superhero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

Do you think Evan Peters will return as Quicksilver?

Phase Four has started off with a lot of content for Marvel fans to look forward to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Disney+ you can expect more episodes of Moon Knight on March 30, Ms. Marvel on June 8, and She-Hulk to debut this year. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness comes out on May 6, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, and of course, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11.