Christian Bale Is Certain Waititi Isn’t Allowed to Include Bizarre Scene In ‘Thor 4’

Christian Bale opens up about a certain Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) scene being removed from the film.

Fans have been worried about Thor 4 after learning that the movie is now the shortest MCU film since 2018. After seeing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) fail to satisfy fans with the lack of cameos, fans are worried Thor 4 will fail to juggle the Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor’s friends, Jane Foster and Gorr in just under 2 hours.

Thor 4 might be Chris Hemsworth’s last film as Thor since the actor is getting a little tired of playing the super hero since he has been the God of Thunder for over 11 years now. The movie will definitely be action-packed and full of hilarious moments, but it seems that the MCU almost turned the villain, Gorr the God Butcherer (Christian Bale) into a joke.

While talking to Variety, the actor revealed that he worked with Taika on several scenes one that included dancing to Kate Bush’s music:

“Taika and I wanted to do a whole dance, which we didn’t get to do, but we had all this sort of Kate Bush stuff that we worked at, but I think he just realized he was never going to be allowed to put that in the final film. I would say that the most common thing I was staring at [while preparing for the role] was the Aphex Twin video of ‘Come to Daddy.’ But I don’t even know if that will be in the final film.”

Bale also commented on how he felt he wasn’t fit for the role of Gorr after learning the villain wears a G-string, but the actor was reassured he wouldn’t have to do that:

“I did make the mistake of Googling him and, oh no! [In the comics] he runs around in a G-string all the time. And I thought, ‘They don’t have the right man for that!’”

With Thor 4 supposedly making Gorr just as terrifying as Thanos, it’s hard to believe that the villain would be just as dark or menacing if the villain was originally going to dance to Kate Bush. While some fans would’ve liked the goofy scenes, it was smart to remove those moments to help keep a consistent tone for the movie.

Sure, Thor 4 will be goofy and fun, but it seems like Gorr won’t be laughing or making a lot of jokes in the movie since his whole purpose is to kill the gods.

More on Thor: Love and Thunder

Here’s an official description of Thor’s next adventure:

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Thor: Love and Thunder releases in theaters on July 8, 2022.

Are you happy Taika removed the Gorr dance scenes? Let us know what you think!

