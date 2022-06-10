Fans Enraged Over DC “Stealing” Deadpool Before Reynolds’ MCU Debut

Fans are not happy that DC seemingly copied Deadpool’s costume for Atom Smasher in Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam (2022).

Ryan Reynolds will be joining the MCU as everyone’s favorite Merc with a mouth, but the actor planned to take an acting break before returning for Deadpool 3. Kevin Feige has already promised that the movie will be rated R meaning that Deadpool shouldn’t be changing when he enters the MCU.

Sadly, fans don’t know when to expect Reynolds to return to acting leaving fans unsure when Deadpool 3 will happen. In the meantime, DC somehow managed to get away with making Atom Smasher have the same look as Deadpool in Black Adam.

Fans are not happy with several of them saying they are not excited about the changes:

I mean come on his mask is a carbon copy just blue

I mean come on his mask is a carbon copy just blue — SunPraiser (@Fit4A_Spidey) June 9, 2022

One fan jokes that DC just made a smarter version of Deadpool:

Looks like if Deadpool got a science Degree

Looks like if Deadpool got a science Degree🤓 — SoyBoyTroy•°•☆🪐🌌🌑☆°•° (@Da1andonlyTroy) June 9, 2022

Another fan jokes that he can’t wait for the DC’s version of Deadpool 3:

Cant wait for Deadpool 3

Cant wait for Deadpool 3 🥰 pic.twitter.com/jdNiMAbcfI — ꂵꍏꋪ꒒꒒ꂦꈤ (@marllowollram) June 9, 2022

Other fans admit Atom Smasher can’t avoid the Deadpool ripoff comments:

Atom Smasher will never beat the Deadpool allegations once he cracks a SINGLE joke in the movie

Atom Smasher will never beat the Deadpool allegations once he cracks a SINGLE joke in the movie pic.twitter.com/krhMDjVi7b — Pｪssmaker™ (@Massive_Peace) June 10, 2022

Related: Marvel Cuts ‘Deadpool’ Cameo in ‘Doctor Strange 2,’ Ryan Reynolds “Didn’t Feel the Right Place” WHAT U GET RYAN REYNOLDS to play him? Cause that lools excatly like DEADPOOL Course I grew up with THE ATOM on BATMAN BRAVE AND THE BOLD so should have gone for that look

WHAT U GET RYAN REYNOLDS to play him? Cause that lools excatly like DEADPOOL

Course I grew up with THE ATOM on BATMAN BRAVE AND THE BOLD so should have gone for that look — WhiskeyTangoFoxtrot (@Sigma239) June 9, 2022

Atom Smasher is an old DC super hero with an iconic look as he was created by Roy Thomas and Jerry Ordway and first appeared in All-Star Squadron #25 (September 1983). Instead of giving the super hero a sleeveless look and a dark blue mask, the costume department decided to make the character look very similar to Deadpool leaving fans to believe that DC is desperately creating knockoff versions of iconic Marvel super heroes.

Ironically, Deadpool was created as a ripoff of a DC villain called Deathstroke, but the antihero was so well-liked that fans forget the character’s inspiration and believe it was the other way around. While Atom Smasher will face comments about being the next Deadpool for a long time, fans are still intrigued to see Black Adam with the Justice Society of America.

The MCU is just beginning to add more super hero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

Do you think Atom Smasher’s costume should be changed? Let us know what you think!

Phase Four has started off with a lot of content for Marvel fans to look forward to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Disney+ you can watch Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel on June 8, and She-Hulk on August 17. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness is out in theaters right now, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, and of course, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11.