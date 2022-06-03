Kevin Feige Was In “Serious Talks” to Ditch Marvel For DC

In another universe, Kevin Feige would be working for DC and the MCU’s greatest would’ve been The Avengers (2012).

According to a column from Puck, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige considered ditching Marvel Studios several years back to work for DC after being frustrated with the Marvel management. Due to this, Feige entered serious talks with Warner Bros. to see if he should helm their DC Extended Universe, but this didn’t go anywhere.

One of the reasons that Feige was frustrated with the management was the opposition he got for wanting more diversity in the MCU. Marvel Entertainment’s former CEO and current chairman, Ike Perlmutter were against adding more diverse characters and the two of them reportedly clashed a lot on the topic.

Fortunately, Perlmutter’s dispute with Feige led to his promotion at Marvel to being Disney Chairman in 2015. In 2019, Feige got a new position as the Chief Creator Officer of Marvel Studios which allows him to be the overseer of all Marvel projects. Fans have loved having someone like Feige guide the MCU forward.

Without Feige, the Infinity Saga would’ve been a mess as most of the movies probably wouldn’t be as interconnected or give enough time for the super heroes to grow before Thanos arrived. DC, on the other hand, has struggled to handle its movies in the same way.

After the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, DC has been trying to find someone to have that type of role for the DC movies. After Zack Snyder‘s attempt at a cinematic universe, Warner Bros. failed to allow the director to pursue his vision which allowed many of his movies to be a mess. Yet, Snyder still has a massive fanbase — and they are very dedicated if you look back at the Oscars — so it’s a shock that DC might be retconning his movies to be removed from the universe.

DC also has had problems with some of its actors such as Ezra Miller who has been arrested twice in Hawaii — one of his encounters included throwing a chair at a woman — but the actor will still be working with Warner Bros. as The Flash (2023) will debut next year.

Even though it would have been crazy to have Feige work for DC, it’s great that he stayed with Marvel so that fans could have all of the great interconnected stories. While Feige may not responsible for all the hard work that went into the films, he did guide and oversee every project to make sure fans got the series he felt they deserved.

