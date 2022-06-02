Marvel Series Ignores Beloved Super Hero While Honoring Fallen Avengers

Ms. Marvel will honor fallen Avengers like Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man and Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow but chooses to ignore a certain super hero in the new memorial.

The new Marvel series is right around the corner as the series debuts on June 8. Some countries like Pakistan without Disney+ will get to watch the series in theaters so that way people can see Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel in action.

Despite all of the controversial changes to the character, early reviews for Ms. Marvel claim that the series is great and refreshing meaning that maybe the series won’t be as bad as some people thought. Marvel considers this story to be a coming-of-age story and compares Kamala Khan to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man since both heroes have to learn who they are while dealing with being a super hero in high school.

In A Fans’ Guide to Ms. Marvel, the new documentary to help fans know what to expect from the new series offers a new look at AvengersCon, a convention dedicated to the Avengers that Kamala visits in the series. At the convention, Kamala passes by a memorial dedicated to Iron and Black Widow, but surprisingly there is no reference to Paul Bettany’s Vision.

While some fans may argue that since White Vision exists there would be no need to honor the android super hero, it doesn’t seem likely that the public knows about the new version of Vision. With S.W.O.R.D. creating the new version in secret and losing the super hero after his brief fight in Westview.

Ms. Marvel could have a reference to Vision, but most of the time anyone talks about the Avengers who died, Iron Man or Black Widow are the ones who get mentioned so fans shouldn’t be surprised if Vision gets left out from the convention.

After Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), it will be interesting to see if AvengersCon includes Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch since the movie definitely showed how the Darkhold corrupted her. It’s an exciting time for Marvel fans and hopefully, Ms. Marvel is a series fans will enjoy watching since it won’t be as big as Doctor Strange 2 or Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) so fans can enjoy a story with lesser stakes.

More on Ms. Marvel

Here’s an official description of the upcoming MCU series:

Ms. Marvel, launching on Disney+ in Summer 2022, is a new series that introduces Kamala Khan—a 16-year-old Pakistani-American growing up in Jersey City. A great student, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she has a special affinity for superheroes, particularly Captain Marvel. But Kamala struggles to fit in at home and at school—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life is easier with super powers, right?

Do you think Ms. Marvel will include Vision? Let us know what you think!

Phase Four has started off with a lot of content for Marvel fans to look forward to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Disney+ you can watch Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel on June 8, and She-Hulk on August 17. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness is out in theaters right now, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, and of course, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11.