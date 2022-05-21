Controversial MCU Series Forced to Cut Scenes Mentioning RDJ’s Iron Man

Upcoming MCU series, Ms. Marvel was told to dial back on the number of references to Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man.

Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel may be the next super hero Marvel is introducing to the MCU, but fans aren’t very excited about all of the controversial changes already made to the character. In the comics, Ms. Marvel is an Inhuman, but Marvel decided to change her powers and remove any ties to the Inhumans to be more like Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel instead.

With Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2021) bringing Anson Mount’s Black Bolt into the MCU, it’s a shock that Marvel won’t stick to the comics.

After seeing several projects tied to the Multiverse, it’s hard to get excited for a smaller scale MCU adventure with Ms. Marvel as fans are more interested to see the Fantastic Four and X-Men debut. One thing to know about the upcoming hero is that she is quite a fangirl for the Avengers and other well-known super heroes.

This usually leads to some fantastic humor from the character as she interacts with other iconic super heroes such as Wolverine and Captain Marvel. For the MCU, Vellani has promised that this will happen in the series as well.

According to sources, the actress wanted to add more references to RDJ’s Iron Man as she believed her character would be a huge fan of the iconic super hero, but Kevin Feige pulled the plug on how much the character could be referenced:

“I’m a huge, huge Iron Man fan. I know Kamala is more Captain Marvel, but I was very much asking for more Iron Man references in there. Like, ‘I think she needs an Iron Man action figure, more Iron Man.’ There was a point where we got to too much Iron Man, that was the note from Kevin!”

Phase Four of the MCU has made several references to the original Avengers team and Ms. Marvel won’t be the last project to do so, but it will be fun to see how many references the hero will make due to her own love for the Avengers.

Marvel has confirmed that Ms. Marvel will go to an AvengersCon at one point — a convention dedicated to the Avengers — and will be able to see what has happened to the Avengers. After Avengers: Endgame (2019), it’s unclear if the Avengers is officially still happening and if it is, then fans aren’t sure who is on the roster. Perhaps the iconic super hero team won’t return as Feige hinted that another Avengers movie isn’t in the near future for the MCU.

More on Ms. Marvel

Here’s an official description of the upcoming MCU series:

Ms. Marvel, launching on Disney+ in Summer 2022, is a new series that introduces Kamala Khan—a 16-year-old Pakistani-American growing up in Jersey City. A great student, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she has a special affinity for superheroes, particularly Captain Marvel. But Kamala struggles to fit in at home and at school—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life is easier with super powers, right?

Do you think Ms. Marvel should have kept all the Iron Man references?

