Marvel Officially Announces Wolverine Will Join New Ms. Marvel Series

Marvel Studios may be playing coy with how they plan to introduce the X-Men like Logan/Wolverine into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And they still have some kinks to work out for the upcoming debut of Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel in Ms. Marvel. Marvel Comics announced they will release a series of oversized one-shots by writer Jody Houser featuring a new team-up that MCU fans could only wish for – Ms. Marvel & Wolverine.

Marvel Comics fans know that Kamala Khan and Logan’s friendship goes all the way back to her first run by G. Willow Wilson. In Ms. Marvel #6 by G. Willow Wilson, Jake Wyatt, Ian Herring, and Joe Caramagna, Kamala finds herself in the sewers, where she encounters one of her favorite heroes Wolverine. Favorite other than Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel and Tony Stark/ Iron Man, that is. She immediately blurts out she writes Wolverine-Storm fanfiction, and Logan takes it pretty well.

And Marvel just announced they are reuniting the unlikely duo this July. The other three issues of the Ms. Marvel team-up series will see the Inhuman join forces with even more unlikely compatriots, including Marc Spector/Steven Grant/Moon Knight and the son of Eddie Brock, Dylan Brock/Venom. The official announcement of the new Marvel Comic reads:

"When a mysterious threat lands in New York City, Ms. Marvel takes matters into her own embiggened hands – but with Krakoan security/tech compromised, you can bet Wolverine and the X-Men won't be far behind. The best there is at what he does teams up with one of the Marvel Universe's most lauded heroes in an action-packed adventure for the ages!."

Fans can learn all about the newest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe on June 8, 2022, when Ms. Marvel drops on Disney+. The next Marvel original series will star Iman Vellani, Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha. And it will be directed by Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

The show has come under fire for the controversial changes to her powers, replacing her polymorphic shape-shifting and size-changing abilities with purple glowing energy constructs. And it is still anyone’s guess when Marvel’s mutants, the X-Men, will show up in the MCU. Sir Patrick Stewart is reprising his role as Professor Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (May 6, 2022), but it is unclear what impact that will have on the main Marvel Universe.

Let us know in the comments if you will be picking up the new Ms. Marvel series this July.