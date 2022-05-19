Marvel May Be Resurrecting Scrapped Stars Soon

Marvel fans believe they may have spotted Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil hiding in the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer disguised as Frog-Man. Charlie Cox returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and costar Vincent D’Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin) showed up in Hawkeye on Disney+. Now, fans are waiting for their favorite characters from Netflix’s Defenders Saga to return and a recent post has given them hope for a new reunion.

Krysten Ritter played Jessica Jones in both Jessica Jones and Defenders on Netflix. She had a brief romance with Mike Colter’s Luke Cage. In Marvel Comics the two were married and have a daughter, Danielle Cage – who became Captain America in an alternate timeline.

Marvel fans loved the darker side of the Marvel Universe seen in the Netflix series. However, Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Defenders, and Punisher were all scrapped when the deal between Netflix and Marvel Studios, which allowed Netflix to produce the shows expired ahead of the launch of Disney+. All these series can now be found on the Disney streaming service.

It’s clear the two actors formed a close friendship and today Krysten Ritter posted on Instagram that she and Mike Colter have been enjoying the nice weather together.

Not too long ago, Krysten Ritter shared another social media post that teased she could be returning to Jessica Jones when she revealed she had dyed her black again. So Marvel fans have been speculating if and when they could see her suit up again.

Jessica Jones’ fellow Defender, Daredevil is rumored to appear in both She-Hulk and the Hawkeye spin-off Echo, starring Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez/Echo. Echo just released the first look at the new Marvel original series. The series will follow Echo as she tries to track down Kingpin to get revenge for the death of her father.

Fans think the best entry point for Jessica Jones would be She-Hulk. In Marvel Comics, Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk is best friends with Patsy Walker/Hellcat. She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) will be working for Goodman, Lieber, Kurtzberg, & Holliway in their new Superhuman Law Division.

Her first client will be Emil Blonsky/Abomination (Tim Roth). But Hellcat could be another potential client. Jessica Jones season two ended with Patsy/Trish (Racheal Taylor) getting powers, losing control, and ending up incarcerated at the Raft.

Luke Cage and Jessica Jones did not end up back together before the shows were scrapped. But Luke Cage is another potential superhero who could need Jennifer Walter’s legal expertise as he previously escaped from prison.

The official description of Jessica Jones reads:

“Jessica opens her own detective agency, which seems to be called into cases involving people who have special abilities.”

And the official description of Luke Cages reads:

"Wrongfully convicted of a crime, Luke Cage is a fugitive, attempting to rebuild his life in Harlem but his past pulls him into a battle for the heart of his city."

It was also recently announced that Daredevil season 4 is officially in the works so perhaps a full Defenders reunion could be on the table soon.

Let us know in the comments if want to see Krysten Ritter and Mike Colter together again.