MCU Directors “Terrified” Of Disney’s “Disturbing” Treatment Toward Marvel Stars

The Russo Brothers weigh in on the ongoing drama between studios and actors and their treatment in the movie industry and how they find it disturbing that people like Scarlett Johannson have to sue Disney for how they are treated.

The two directors definitely know their way around Marvel Studios as they have been involved in some of the best, if not the greatest MCU projects. The Russos worked on Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) and Captain America: Civil War (2016), and also worked on Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019) which were hailed as some of the best Marvel content ever made.

Over the past few years, the directors had the chance to work with most of the MCU actors due to the large-scale Avenger movies. So it’s no surprise that the Russo would be disappointed and even “disturbed” at how actors are being treated right now in the entertainment industry by studios or tech companies.

In a recent interview with Den of Geek, the Russo Brothers discussed how big tech companies are beginning to scare movie studios and this is why actors are treated worse:

“We’re certainly concerned with the trend in the market that’s moving away from artists… there’s been a lot of value in tech companies getting involved in making content, but there’s also some downsides to that. And those downsides include tech companies like Netflix and Apple and Amazon having much deeper pockets than studios do, and they can pay more and that’s starting to scare the studios.”

Joe Russo continues by sharing how the studios have started to prioritize the IP over the actor which is making matters worse:

“So the studios are having a conservative reaction, and they’re trying to downplay their need for stars. They’re trying to force IP to be their star, and in accordance with that, they’re also then trying to underpay and diminish the need for stars on their projects.”

While talking on this subject, the directors commented on how Disney handled their issue with Scarlett Johannson and how it wasn’t right for the actress to have to force the company to pay her more:

“That was really not an appropriate way for them to handle that situation. It was disturbing to us as artists. Scarlett is a good friend of ours, and we were disheartened by how it was handled. We’re glad it’s resolved.”

After Endgame, the two directors haven’t returned to the MCU, but fans are hoping the dynamic duo will return. With rumors of a Secret Wars storyline in the works, fans are hoping that Marvel can convince the Russo Brothers to direct the project. The Russo brothers are really the only director experienced enough to direct Secret Wars and so fans are crossing their fingers hoping that they will return. It might be a while until fans hear anything about if the Russo Brothers will return as Marvel has kept these details close to their chest.

The MCU is just beginning to add more super hero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

Do you think the Russo Brothers will return to the MCU? Let us know what you think!

Phase Four has started off with a lot of content for Marvel fans to look forward to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Disney+ you can watch Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel on June 8, and She-Hulk on August 17. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness is out in theaters right now, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, and of course, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11.