‘Mandalorian’ Bryce Dallas Howard Shoots Down Marvel ‘Fantastic Four’ Rumors

The Star Wars universe owns a multitude of The Mandalorian director Bryce Dallas Howard for her revolutionary work, and now fans want her to take over Marvel’s Fantastic Four. But, BDH just shot down all rumors.

With Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) director Jon Watts unexpectedly exiting Marvel’s upcoming Fantastic Four movie, the Marvel Universe requires a new superhero director.

Fans are now tossing Edgar Wright’s name into the mix, begging The Book of Boba Fett, director as Jurassic World (2015) actress, to take over the MCU with her film-making skills, but as the role of Susan Storm.

Bryce Dallas Howard says that they’re “total rumors”:

She could still direct though which would be awesome!

When given a Funko Pop! of Susan Storm/Invisible Woman to sign at a Jurassic World: Dominion (2022) premiere in Mexico City, Howard responds:

“Oh my God! [laughs] I don’t think it’s happening—I mean, I know [this doesn’t] involve me or anything. I swear to God, I swear to God. Yeah, yeah, for real. Total rumors. Total rumors, but you know, yeah… Thank you, but I’ll sign the [Funko] just for fun…”

Though Howard shoots down the rumors of starring in the MCU’s Fantastic Four, she could still direct:

Another fan writes:

She already has a good working relationship with Disney. I think she’d be a pretty fantastic director to tackle the FF in the MCU

One fan shares the opinion of many:

would love for her to direct it

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is open for a new director to take over Fantastic Four. With calls for Edgar Wright to Sam Raimi to take over the project, it’s clear that any great storyteller could lead this new superhero group in the right direction.

Jon Watts Leaves Fantastic Four

Jon Watts is one of the most beloved Marvel directors to date after Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) blew every Marvel fan’s mind, especially with the groundbreaking addition of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

After The Walt Disney Company announced that Marvel Studios would be rebooting The Fantastic Four with director Jon Watts, fans rejoiced and finally had hope for the tumultuous live-action interpretations of this classic superhero group.

Now, however, Fantastic Four has become Marvel Studios’ forgotten project following the departure of Jon Watts.

Deadline reports:

Jon Watts has withdrawn as the director of Fantastic Four, the reinvention of the venerable Marvel Comics series at Marvel Studios and Disney. Watts just directed Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios film that grossed $1.89 billion to become the sixth highest grossing film of all-time. Nothing sinister here; Watts just needs a break from the superhero realm after completing the Spidey trilogy with Tom Holland and Zendaya. He had expected to make Fantastic Four his next film, the third feature iteration of that franchise and first since Disney acquired Fox, which controlled the franchise. Watts has spent the better part of the last decade directing and promoting the Spider-Man films, after being hired off Cop Car, a small budget indie thriller that premiered at 2015 Sundance. He needs a breather.

Following Watt’s massive jump from low-budget indie films such as his Cop Car (2015) film, the Spider-Man director reportedly needs a break from furthering the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its unending twists of new movies.

Nonetheless, Watts is reportedly still on board for a Spider-Man 4 with Tom Holland’s Peter Parker and Zendaya — resting up before hitting Marvel’s New York again.

The world of Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Johnny Storm/Human Torch, Ben Grimm/The Thing, Susan Storm/Invisible Woman, and Victor Von Doom/Dr. Doom from the mind of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby has so much more to give, especially with fan-castings of John Krasinski and Emily Blunt to lead the new team of heroes that span from The Secret War to Black Panther.

Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Should Bryce Dallas Howard direct Fantastic Four? Comment below!