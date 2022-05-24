Marvel Stays Family-Friendly, Erases Violent Scene From MCU Series

Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight almost had a brutal end for Episode 1 that was cut so that Marvel could continue to be safe under Disney’s “family-friendly” umbrella.

While the whole series is now available to watch on Disney+, fans were really excited to see what Isaac would do with the relatively unknown super hero. Moon Knight was Marvel’s first big focus on mental health as Moon Knight struggles with Dissociative Identity Disorder. In the series, Isaac plays three roles — Steven Grant, Marc Spector, and Jake Lockley — who is guided by the Moon God, Khonshu.

While the series does delve a bit into Egyptian Mythology and gives fans some great action, something that was lacking from the series was the brutal fights that were promised by Marvel. Some fans have wanted the MCU to get bloody for a long time and be like the Netflix Marvel shows, but it seems that Disney can’t fully commit to doing this just yet.

Even with Parental controls now on Disney+ and testing out censorship on some graphic scenes, Marvel decided to remove any trace of the brutal fights that were promised. Beforehand, fans would’ve thought that there were no crazy fight sequences in Moon Knight, but the stunt double for Moon Knight revealed that the first episode originally had a large fight between the Jackal and the caped hero.

This battle caused a lot of damage in the bathroom and fans only got to see the last final seconds of a brawl that would’ve lasted a few minutes. A fan was able to share the pre-visual breakdown of the fight done earlier on giving fans a good idea of what the series would’ve done if the scene was kept:

So they originally had a full #MoonKnight vs Jackal fight in Episode 1. (Stunt Previz)

This is quite disappointing as some fans are concerned that Marvel will ruin Jon Bernthal’s Punisher and Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool by playing it too safe. MCU fans want those characters to be just like before and not morphed into a washed-down version that isn’t true to the character.

With Charlie Cox getting his own Daredevil series, fans are hoping that Marvel won’t mess things up, but it’s hard to trust the studio to go darker and cover deeper themes when most series tend to fall back to the traditional MCU formula. It would’ve been great to see more of Moon Knight in action as the series definitely felt like the best action sequences were kept under wraps due to the mysterious revelation at the end becoming Marvel’s fallback to not showing fans some brutal fights.

Do you think Marvel will ruin The Punisher and Deadpool? Do you want to see more violent action scenes in the MCU?

