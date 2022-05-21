Disney’s ‘Moon Knight’ Oscar Isaac Tweet Sparks Marvel Controversies

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is begging for more Oscar Isaac and Moon Knight. Disney’s latest tongue-in-cheek Jake Lockley Tweet is starting some wars.



Every Marvel fan was blown away by Oscar Isaac’s award-worthy performance in Moon Knight, likely the first Marvel actor to receive a significant award in a leading role.

Nonetheless, when the infamous character Jake Lockley (the third personality of Moon Knight) finally appeared in the post-credit scene of the season finale, fans were going insane that they didn’t get to see more of Lockley.

While Marvel confirmed that the New York cab driver had been hiding since episode one, fans want more of Oscar Isaac’s deadly Jake Lockley.

A new tweet from Disney is sparking controversies and calls for a season two confirmation:

Jake Lockley. That’s it, that’s the Tweet.

While promoting that all episodes of Moon Knight are streaming on Disney+, fans are in arms that a second season of the hit series hasn’t been confirmed:

Season 2 renewal and announcement…Please????

Another Moon Knight fan writes:

Give us a Season 2 Announcement. That’s it, that’s the Tweet.

One user shares:

#MoonKnight season 2 announcement when?

Another passionate fan writes:

AND U ONLY GAVE US 2 MINS OF HIM GIMME SEASON 2 PLEASE

The facts are straightforward: Marvel fans need more Moon Knight. Significantly more of Jake Lockley carrying out Khonshu’s dirty work.

When Loki was billed as a “limited series” by Marvel Studios before debuting on Disney+, fans imagined that they wouldn’t be seeing any more solo Tom Hiddleston seasons, but that all changed by season one’s finale.

At the end of Loki season one, it was confirmed that the god of mischief would be returning for a second season. Marvel is currently filming that new season, breaking away from the “limited series” standard they had set beforehand.

Marvel pulled the same trick with Moon Knight, stripping away the original “limited series” billings by the last episode. Nonetheless, there was never a confirmation that “Moon Knight Will Return.”

Fans are eager to see what’s next in the lives of Marc Spector, Steven Grant, Layla El-Faouly (May Calamawy), and Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke).

More about Moon Knight

Moon Knight follows Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac), a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector.

Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac (Marc Spector/Moon Knight, Steven Grant/Mr. Knight), Ethan Hawke (Arthur Harrow), and May Calamawy (Layla El-Faouly). Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Grant Curtis, Brad Winderbaum, Oscar Isaac, Mohamed Diab, and Jeremy Slater are the executive producers, and Trevor Waterson and Rebecca Kirsch serve as co-executive producers. Jeremy Slater is the head writer.

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Tom Holland’s Avenger, Spider-Man, is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

