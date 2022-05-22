‘Ant-Man’ Paul Rudd Officially Becomes NEW Marvel Hero

Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man

Credit: Marvel Studios

The Marvel Cinematic Universe just jumped ship into Disney’s Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers (2022) hit movie, and fans can’t believe Paul Rudd’s newest role.

John Mulaney and Andy Samberg as Chip and Dale
Credit: Disney

Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers was a movie that not many were expecting to be so filled with insanely clever pop culture references, some that even the top easter egg hunters had difficulty finding.

From randomly showcasing Zack Snyder’s Batman fighting against ET (1982) to featuring a grown Peter Pan, it’s clear that Disney gave writers Dan Gregor and Doug Mand complete control over their wacky cameos and more.

John Mulaney and Andy Samberg as Chip and Dale
Credit: Disney

The inclusion of “Ugly Sonic” breaks barriers and blows minds, calling back to the time of Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988) with epic crossovers from various studios.

Now, Marvel’s crossover with Disney’s Chip n’ Dale (which is owned by Disney, haha) features Paul Rudd taking on a new superhero role:

Somewhere in the multiverse, Aunt-Man is Earth’s Mightiest Hero

At 1:03:30 in the film, every Marvel fan was blown away to see their favorite bug-themed crime-fighter make a hilarious cameo as himself, stating that he was initially supposed to be in a movie called “Aunt-Man” and his superhero was being “really charming to aunts.”

So in this universe, Scott Lang/Ant-Man was almost the aunt charmer!

Paul Rudd as himself in 'Rescue Rangers'
Credit: Disney

Nonetheless, it’s not every day that you see one of your favorite and undoubtedly most hilarious Marvel alum in a random film, especially one that flew under the advertising radar for many fans.

John Mulaney and Andy Samberg as Chip and Dale
Credit: Disney

With Marvel technically being canon within the Disney universe, fans are experiencing inception of inception with the Multiverse in the Disney Verse and more:

Can’t wait for Aunt-man and the wasp quantumania

Another fan writes:

Superhero team up movie with Auntman, Wong, Morbious, and Ned = 1 Auntrillion dollars at the box office.

Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers is a movie that you cannot miss. Seriously, go watch this movie! It’s undoubtedly the most original and loveable film that Disney+ has produced since its inception, harkening age-old slap-stick humor with pop culture that will honestly surprise many viewers.

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man flying on an ant
Credit: Marvel Studios

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Tom Holland’s Avenger, Spider-Man, is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate BishopMs. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Evangeline Lilly as the Wasp (left) and Paul Rudd as Ant Man (right)
Credit: Marvel Studios

Marvel fans will be able to see Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly (Hope Van Dyne/Hope Pym/Wasp), Michael Douglas (Hank Pym), Michelle Pfeiffer (Janet Van Dyne), and Jonathan Majors (Kang the Conqueror) in Ant-Man in the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) next year!

More about Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers

In Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, Chip and Dale are living amongst cartoons and humans in modern-day Los Angeles, but their lives are quite different now. It has been decades since their successful television series was canceled, and Chip (voice of Mulaney) has succumbed to a life of suburban domesticity as an insurance salesman. Dale (voice of Sandberg), meanwhile, has had CGI surgery and works the nostalgia convention circuit, desperate to relive his glory days. When a former castmate mysteriously disappears, Chip and Dale must repair their broken friendship and take on their Rescue Rangers detective personas once again to save their friend’s life. 

chip-and-dale-rescue-rangers-disney
Credit: Disney

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers stars John Mulaney (Saturday Night Live) as Chip, Andy Samberg (Palm Springs) as Dale, and KiKi Layne (If Beale Street Could Talk). Also joining the cast are Will Arnett (Arrested Development), Eric Bana (Dirty John), Flula Borg (Pitch Perfect 2), Dennis Haysbert (24), Keegan-Michael Key (Schmigadoon!), Tress MacNeille (The Simpsons), Tim Robinson (I Think You Should Leave), Seth Rogen (Pam and Tommy), J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos), Chris Parnell (Saturday Night Live). The film is directed by Akiva Schaffer (Saturday Night Live), written by Dan Gregor and Doug Mand (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), and is produced by Todd Lieberman (Wonder) and David Hoberman (Beauty and the Beast), with Alexander Young (Extinction) and Tom Peitzman serving as executive producers.

A reboot comeback 30 years in the making, the hybrid live-action/CG animated action-comedy catches up with the former Disney Afternoon television stars in modern-day Los Angeles. Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers premieres May 20, 2022, exclusively on Disney+.

