‘Ant-Man 3’ Ending Reported to Reveal Paul Rudd’s Replacement

Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang/Ant-Man may end up being replaced at the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023).

Ant-Man isn’t one of the iconic super heroes in the Avengers, but he did play a large role in Avengers: Endgame (2019) as the Quantum Realm was used to help the Avengers go back in time. Now, Ant-Man 3 is supposed to introduce Marvel fans to Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) as the major villain will have a large role in the movie.

Some fans believe that the Quantum Realm holds the TVA meaning that Ant-Man may accidentally run into trouble as he continues to explore the dimension. This could be how the two meet, but nothing has been confirmed yet. One source claims that the ending of Ant-Man 3 won’t be very pleasant for Ant-Man and his friends as Kang will be ruthless.

The source claims that Ant-Man may end up being replaced by the end of the movie due to his fight with Kang leaving him unable to continue being a super hero:

RUMOR: #Quantumania Hank Pym dies after suiting up as Ant-Man to battle Kang, and Scott Lang becomes paralyzed. Cassie Lang then takes up the mantle of Ant-man.

Having Hank Pym die at the end of Ant-Man 3 would make sense as Kang is rumored to be the next Thanos-like character for the MCU. Thanos’ first full appearance in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) left fans shocked at how easily the villain took down the Avengers. For Marvel to make fans afraid of Kang, it would make sense that Kang’s first encounter would leave Ant-Man and his family in bad shape.

It’s even possible that they will kill Kang in the movie as part of the concern and fear about the character is the fact that the MCU will have to face an infinite amount of his ruthless variants. Fans know that Sylvie is to blame as this wouldn’t happen if she didn’t kill He Who Remains in Loki.

Ant-Man 3 is now set to release sooner than expected as it will come out this February meaning that it won’t be too long before fans get to Kang in action. Loki Season 2 may also explore more about Kang and the different variants so fans can expect to see a lot more of the supervillain in the near future.

If Rudd is supposedly paralyzed at the end of the movie, then it’s possible that he will turn into more of a mentor role for the next couple of MCU movies. This would allow Marvel to explore Cassie and Scott’s relationship and would be one of the few stories that have father and daughter working together to save the world.

This would be a cool twist, but it would be bittersweet to see Scott Lang paralyzed if Marvel decides to take this bold route for the movie. Ant-Man 3 may be the most-anticipated MCU film since Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) is finally out in theaters. Hopefully, fans won’t be disappointed with the story Marvel plans to tell.

The MCU is just beginning to add more super hero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will release in theaters on February 17, 2023.

Do you think Ant-Man will be replaced at the end of Ant-Man 3? Let us know what you think!

