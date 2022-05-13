Fans Are Shocked Marvel Made Joe Biden A Spider-Man Villain

Yes, that’s right. Joe Biden actually appears in the comics as a Spider-Man villain, but not in the way you would expect.

Obviously, people know that Joe Biden is the president of the United States and has been the source of many political conversations over the past few years. Some people may even consider Biden an enemy, but surprisingly enough, Marvel has Biden labeled as one of the many villains for a beloved super hero. The friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

Biden’s first appearance is in March 2010 in Peter Parker #1. The comics have Spectrum, a villain who is really more of an entertainer, take on different aliases and one of those happens to be Biden. The funny thing is that Biden has appeared three times in the Marvel comics which is actually more times than El Muerto who is getting a spinoff movie.

Barra asked on Twitter where is the Joe Biden movie since Sony obviously is making random spinoffs:

He has more comic book appearances than El Muerto too lmfao @SonyPictures where’s the Joe Biden movie pic.twitter.com/P0zUa4Ygk5 — Barra (@ThatBmanGuy) May 12, 2022

He also shares on Twitter a look at Biden’s first appearance with Spider-Man and it’s definitely bizarre:

Found the first comic he appeared in and I have to say this one of the funniest out of context comic book panels I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/a4RUfXvtUr — Barra (@ThatBmanGuy) May 12, 2022

Some fans were hoping that Jared Leto’s Morbius would return to help make the Biden film a “tremendous success” as many have joked that Morbius is one of the best Marvel movies ever made:

DO IT SONY, TEAM UP WITH MORBIUS AND SELL QUADRILLION TICKETS — RanggaVentador (@RanggaVentador) May 12, 2022

One fan pointed out that Joe Biden actually does a political character in the comics already when he was vice president to Barrack Obama:

/ Actually President Joe Biden is in Marvel. pic.twitter.com/VtKxQAPy1J — 𝘿𝘼𝙉𝙉𝙔 𝙋𝙃𝘼𝙉𝙏𝙊𝙈 (@THEGHSTBOY) May 12, 2022

Another fan jokes that Sony will copyright the government because of Biden being president and not in a Spider-Man movie:

Sony's going to copyright strike the US Government pic.twitter.com/TOMBaV3fdC — chuck (@chucksfucknsuck) May 12, 2022

The comments are endless with people laughing over this ridiculous revelation. While Biden is an alias for a minor villain called Spectrum, it’s still amusing to think of how this would happen. Now, it seems that fans will remember this detail for a long time as it’s hard to forget that the current president of the United States is indeed a Spider-Man villain.

Did you know Joe Biden was a Spider-Man villain?

