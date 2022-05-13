Marvel Denied New Captain America From Playing Controversial Villain

Anthony Mackie’s MCU future would’ve looked a lot different if he got the role he auditioned for in Iron Man 3 (2013).

As the new Captain America, Anthony Mackie has definitely had quite the turn of events after going from playing Falcon to then taking the shield from Chris Evans’s Captain America at the end of Avengers: Endgame (2019). Now, the actor is expected to star in Captain America 4 which will continue to explore what happens after Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

This wasn’t always the plan for Mackie as he originally tried to get the role of James Rhodey in Iron Man 2 (2010) when Terrence Howard left the project. Even though the role went to Don Cheadle, Mackie tried once again to snag an MCU role in Iron Man 3. This time he auditioned to play the villain, The Mandarin and was rejected once again.

Despite these two failed attempts at getting into the MCU, according to Men’s Health, Joe and Anthony Russo took notice of Anthony Mackie and asked for him to audition to play Falcon. As we know, the rest is history as Mackie finally found his way into being involved in a Marvel project.

Even if Mackie landed the role of The Mandarin, things wouldn’t have gone well for the actor. With the script tarnishing the character and Marvel trying to avoid racial stereotypes, things weren’t looking good for Iron Man 3‘s villain. While Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) helped alleviate some of the problems with Iron Man 3, Mackie’s role in the MCU could have hurt his career due to the controversy surrounding the movie.

If anything, Mackie scored because he not only got to be an Avenger but now he is the new Captain America. Mackie’s future with the MCU is secured as he will most definitely appear in several more projects and possibly have one of the longest Marvel careers in the MCU.

The MCU is just beginning to add more super hero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

Are you happy Anthony Mackie didn’t get to be The Mandarin?

