Doctor Strange Is Officially Taking A Hiatus From the MCU

Benedict Cumberbatch‘s Doctor Strange won’t be returning to the MCU anytime soon after his recent announcement.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) is finally out allowing fans to explore the Multiverse. Marvel did confirm that even though Loki may have allowed the Multiverse to exist, it’s Strange’s fault in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) that led fans to see a glimpse of the Multiverse with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

In Doctor Strange 2, Sam Raimi tells a darker story as Strange tries to keep America Chavez safe from a new threat. This movie may be Doctor Strange’s sequel, but the story it tells is a lot bigger than a fan might expect. Strange has now appeared in six movies — Doctor Strange (2016), Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), and now Doctor Strange 2.

After all this, Cumberbatch has admitted that even though he loves to play the once sorcerer supreme, he needs a break. The actor has been playing several different characters outside of the MCU and since he has a family it makes sense that he wants to spend more time with them since he has been so busy. This was all revealed during the premiere of Doctor Strange 2 when Cumberbatch spoke with IGN. The actor was asked if he had a variant of himself, and what would his variant do and so the actor shared that he hoped his variant would learn from him and take a break:

“I guess one that’s less busy, maybe… I might be that variant very soon, which is nice – taking a bit of a break.”

Cumberbatch obviously enjoys playing different characters and of course being Doctor Strange, but it does take a toll after a while and family is important. While fans may have been hoping to see Strange soon in possibly Doctor Strange 3, it’s likely that Strange won’t be around for a few years.

Thankfully, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is big enough that fans won’t notice that Strange is absent as Marvel has countless series and movies planned for the next few years.

Doctor Strange 2 is directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange in the main timeline, but he will also play other variants in the movie such as Sinister Strange, Defender Strange, and Strange Supreme.

The movie will also star Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Wong as the Sorcerer Supreme (Benedict Wong), Mordo, (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Rintrah (Adam Hugill), Charles Xavier/Professor X (Sir Patrick Stewart), and potentially other characters from the Marvel universe.

