“Disney Restored the Snyderverse,” Batman Officially Joins Disney

DC’s Batman is now a part of the Disney family in the new and jaw-dropping Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers (2022) movie.

Disney is taking the world by storm with Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, the family-focused movie filled with unexpected cameos that even DC fans weren’t looking out for.

In a twist of events, Ben Affleck’s Batman from director Zack Snyder’s Batman v. Superman (2016) and Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021) made a significant and game-changing appearance in the film:

ow in the world did Zack Snyder’s Batman end up in Chip n Dale Rescue Rangers? Amazing and thank you to whoever allowed this at Universal and WB.

Nobody was expecting Batman (voiced by Jorma Taccone), let alone Universal and Steven Spielberg’s ET, to appear in Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers.

Nonetheless, it’s shocking to see Ben Affleck and Zack Snyder’s interpretation of Batman, not Robert Pattinson’s most recent portrayal of Gotham City’s Bruce Wayne/Dark Knight/Caped Crusader in The Batman (2022) by director Matt Reeves. This isn’t Christian Bale and Michael Keaton in Rescue Rangers; it’s Ben Affleck’s character.

Batman and the DC Universe of superheroes are officially a part of the Disney canon, crossing over crazy theories that one day The Walt Disney Company might purchase the rights to Superman (Henry Cavill), Batman, Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), and more.

Given that the new movie was released straight to Disney+, most of the public was unaware of this new Disney masterpiece. Fans are having a heyday:

Disney restored the snyderverse before WB did. Not surprised he’s hunting down another alien.

Another fan writes:

Even Disney know BATFLECK is the best Batman!

One fan writes:

Batman VS ET is a movie I never knew I needed until now.

With Zack Snyder’s DCEU being blacklisted by the old leadership of Warner Bros. before the company’s historic merger with Discovery, it’s fascinating and darn right random to see the “Batfleck” go against ET in Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers.

More about Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers

In Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, Chip and Dale are living amongst cartoons and humans in modern-day Los Angeles, but their lives are quite different now. It has been decades since their successful television series was canceled, and Chip (voice of Mulaney) has succumbed to a life of suburban domesticity as an insurance salesman. Dale (voice of Sandberg), meanwhile, has had CGI surgery and works the nostalgia convention circuit, desperate to relive his glory days. When a former castmate mysteriously disappears, Chip and Dale must repair their broken friendship and take on their Rescue Rangers detective personas once again to save their friend’s life.

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers stars John Mulaney (Saturday Night Live) as Chip, Andy Samberg (Palm Springs) as Dale, and KiKi Layne (If Beale Street Could Talk). Also joining the cast are Will Arnett (Arrested Development), Eric Bana (Dirty John), Flula Borg (Pitch Perfect 2), Dennis Haysbert (24), Keegan-Michael Key (Schmigadoon!), Tress MacNeille (The Simpsons), Tim Robinson (I Think You Should Leave), Seth Rogen (Pam and Tommy), J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos), Chris Parnell (Saturday Night Live). The film is directed by Akiva Schaffer (Saturday Night Live), written by Dan Gregor and Doug Mand (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), and is produced by Todd Lieberman (Wonder) and David Hoberman (Beauty and the Beast), with Alexander Young (Extinction) and Tom Peitzman serving as executive producers.

A reboot comeback 30 years in the making, the hybrid live-action/CG animated action-comedy catches up with the former Disney Afternoon television stars in modern-day Los Angeles. Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers premieres May 20, 2022, exclusively on Disney+.

More about Zack Snyder’s DC

Following Zack Snyder’s Justice League (AKA “The Snyder Cut”), Warner Bros. reportedly cut every tie with Zack Snyder, Henry Cavill’s Superman, and Ray Fisher’s Cyborg.

Reasoning? Reports suggest that Fisher’s blatant calling out of Warner Brothers’ mistreatment of actors of color during director Joss Whedon’s reign of his Justice League (2017) caused the actor to experience intolerable emotional damage.

Ray Fisher called out the mistreatment, and DC reportedly responded by sidelining his character in future projects, including The Flash (2022) and now Peacemaker.

Now, time will only tell what the future holds for Zack Snyder and his proposed Justice League II and Justice League III.

Now, the future of Batman is in the hands of Robert Pattinson stars as the Bruce Wayne/The Batman (AKA “Dark Knight”), with Zoë Kravitz (Selina Kyle/Catwoman), Paul Dano (Edward Nashton/Riddler), Colin Farrell (Penguin), Jeffrey Wright (LT. James Gordon), Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Barry Keoghan (Officer Stanley Merkel).

