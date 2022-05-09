Marvel Uses ‘Doctor Strange 2’ to Tease What Will Happen In Phase 5

***SPOILERS FOR DOCTOR STRANGE 2***

Marvel has finally teased fans with a long-awaited project that could jumpstart Marvel’s Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) has now been out for a few days and has Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange embark on an adventure through the Multiverse — something fans have wanted to see for a long time. Now, fans can see what the Multiverse can offer and also learn about a new threat that wants to take America Chavez’s (Xochitl Gomez) ability to travel through the Multiverse.

This is now the time where spoilers will be discussed so if you haven’t watched Doctor Strange 2 yet, it’s time to save this article for after your viewing or else have major moments spoiled. This is definitely a movie worth watching in theaters and not one you want spoiled!

The ending of Doctor Strange 2 does set what fans could expect in Doctor Strange 3 with Charlize Theron appearing as Clea in the Post-Credits scene. Surprisingly, the movie does spend some time teasing how the Multiverse may lead fans to see the Secret Wars storyline adapted for the MCU.

Secret Wars is definitely one of Marvel’s most ambitious storylines as it pits almost all the super hero teams against a plethora of villains. One of the keywords used to hint at the Secret Wars’ incoming is a word said several times throughout the movie. Incursions.

Incursions are described to be a moment caused when people from one universe meddle with another universe. This leads to the seams of reality between the two universes colliding and either one universe prevails, or both are destroyed. Strange actually passes through a universe that faces an incursion and it’s definitely not something the Avengers or any super hero wants to happen.

Now, Secret Wars is something that has been rumored to be the next big event Marvel has been working on. Some sources believe it could make up an entire trilogy of movies. While nothing has been confirmed, it does seem likely that Marvel wants fans to think about Secret Wars after mentioning incursions quite a few times in Doctor Strange 2.

What is Secret Wars?

In the comics, Secret Wars has had many iterations, but here’s the general background to what happens. Beyonder, an alien entity becomes fascinated with the superheroes and villains on Earth so he transports them to a new world, called Battleworld (very original) and has the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, Kang the Conqueror, Ultron, Dr. Doom, Magneto, and many more heroes and villains set to fight each other at the request of the Beyonder.

Trapped in this new world, the X-Men and the Avengers with the Fantastic Four have to work together to take on many of the villains working together to defeat them. The storyline does end with the heroes winning, but also has Spider-Man getting the symbiote with Venom’s origins coming from Secret Wars and Hulk becoming more savage at the end.

With this in mind, it wouldn’t be hard to adapt this storyline into the MCU, and with the X-Men and Fantastic Four entering the MCU soon, it would be the best project to bring all super hero teams together. Since the X-Men and Fantastic Four projects are still in development, it’s likely that Secret Wars is still a few years out, but it will definitely be fun to see.

Marvel will want fans to see the two new super hero teams for at least one movie and some cameos in other projects before throwing them into a large crossover event. This will easily be the biggest crossover event and it could be the reason why Marvel cut back some cameos in Doctor Strange 2. Hopefully, Incursions will lead to fans getting to see this event on the big screen, but for right now, Marvel hasn’t confirmed anything.

Phase Five is definitely coming up soon and it shouldn’t be a surprise if Secret Wars came out in 2025. Fans will have to wait and see, but the MCU is definitely being bolder with who they introduce and committing to more ambitious projects than ever before.

More on Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange 2 is directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange in the main timeline, but he will also play other variants in the movie such as Sinister Strange, Defender Strange, and Strange Supreme.

The movie will also star Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Wong as the Sorcerer Supreme (Benedict Wong), Mordo, (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Rintrah (Adam Hugill), Charles Xavier/Professor X (Sir Patrick Stewart), and potentially other characters from the Marvel universe.

Do you think Phase 5 will start with Secret Wars? Let us know what you think!

Phase Four has started off with a lot of content for Marvel fans to look forward to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Disney+ you can watch Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel on June 8, and She-Hulk to debut this year. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness is out in theaters right now, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, and of course, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11.