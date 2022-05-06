Did Marvel Really Just Kill the Strongest Avenger?

***SPOILERS FOR DOCTOR STRANGE 2***

Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch had an unexpected moment happen at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

Doctor Strange 2 is finally out and fans can see the Multiverse explored alongside Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange and Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez as they face a shocking threat. At this point, if you haven’t watched the movie, then it’s time to go because there’s no way to discuss what happens without venturing into the spoiler territory.

So what happened to Wanda?

At the end of Doctor Strange 2, Wanda almost kills America Chavez before being allowed to see her children in the alternate universe. This leads to Wanda realizing that she can’t take over and become their mother after seeing how afraid Tommy and Billy are.

This leads to Wanda telling Chavez and Strange (through Defender Strange’s corpse) that she will destroy every Darkhold book so that way no one else will be tempted to do what she did. America Chavez leaves and Wanda breaks the top half of the Darkhold sanctuary on the Wungadore Mountain and lets it collapse into the mountain with her at the center.

A brief flicker of red magic can be seen as the sanctuary breaks apart. Some might say that Wanda died, but an old rule for Marvel films (or any film in general) is that we didn’t see any of Wanda during her “death” so it’s almost guaranteed that she lived.

So what is Wanda doing?

The Darkhold books may be destroyed, but the Darkhold dimension still exists. At the moment, I see two possible options, but this is the Multiverse we are talking about so there are infinite possibilities as to what could happen.

The first option is that Wanda teleports herself to the Darkhold dimension in order to truly get rid of the Darkhold’s power from the Multiverse and finds herself being tempted by Chthon — the elder god who created the spells — to not destroy the Darkhold dimension. If anything, Chthon would convince Wanda that she only scratched the surface of what she could do.

Chthon could make a deal to have Wanda work for him and in return, he could return him to a universe where her kids are alone and Wanda dies after childbirth or something. Since there are so many different universes, this would be the best-case scenario for Wanda as she could stay with her boys as they grow up and not have to kill her variant.

It’s hard to believe that Wanda would give up so easily after seeing one universe. It’s very likely that Wanda may have only seen universes where she lived as the Darkhold didn’t want to reveal the ones where she died. This could be Chthon’s grand plan to extend his power over her and also to take Doctor Strange. That’s why Strange still has some of his powers from the Darkhold like the third eye.

The second option is that Wanda may have teleported elsewhere on Earth and realizes that if she can’t have her kids, then she should take her throne as the Scarlet Witch as the prophecy said. This would lead fans to see Wanda who just wants to take the power that she believes she is destined to take.

With the MCU’s Scarlet Witch, she is so powerful it’s hard to think if anyone could stop her. Like, not even Captain Marvel could stand a chance against Wanda. Doctor Strange only came close because he didn’t try to fight her, but only tried to contain her abilities for a short time.

With the Illuminati, fans know that Wanda could end Strange and take over Kamar-Taj very easily if she wanted to again. Last time, she didn’t need to kill everyone, but she could’ve. Her powers are unlimited and very much a threat now to Earth-616 (the MCU’s main universe).

It’s hard to know what Wanda would try to take over, but no one could stop her. Her only problem would be that whatever she rules will likely be corpses instead of people. Her trail of bodies is definitely a lot more than expected for someone who can be seen saying hi to kids at the Avenger Campus.

While the comics have always pointed to Wanda being the villain, it’s hard that kids may look up to the once super hero and believe she is a good person. Doctor Strange 2 will change how fans look at Wanda as they now know there is almost nothing that will stop her from getting what she wants.

More on Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange 2 is directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange in the main timeline, but he will also play other variants in the movie such as Zombie Strange, Defender Strange, and Strange Supreme.

The movie will also star Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Wong as the Sorcerer Supreme (Benedict Wong), Mordo, (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Rintrah (Adam Hugill), Charles Xavier/Professor X (Sir Patrick Stewart), and potentially other characters from the Marvel universe.

What do you think happened to Wanda? Let us know what you think!

