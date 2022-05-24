Marvel May Have Already Spoiled Ending of ‘Thor 4’

Marvel may have accidentally revealed a crazy detail about Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) before its theatrical debut.

Chris Hemsworth’s Thor is the first MCU super hero to get a fourth movie and it’s an adventure no fan expected to see in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor and Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcherer in the same movie, fans are in for a crazy time.

Portman’s character thankfully won’t be replacing Thor in the MCU, but Gorr may just be the next Thanos as the villain is on a murderous rampage against the gods. Sadly, Thor’s time in the MCU may have finally come to an end as the trailer reveals a new detail that is easily overlooked by most fans.

One fan, Adam, was quick to realize that fans may have to be concerned for the God of Thunder as the trailer refers to the hero in the past tense:

With the Thor 4 trailer having Korg narrate at the beginning, it is pretty concerning that Thor is mentioned in the past tense. With Gorr being known to slay hundred of Gods, it’s quite possible that Thor may not survive his encounter with the villain, but if this is the case, Marvel may have used some editing to hide this detail from fans.

The trailer shows Korg talking to a group of blue alien kids on a planet shown in other moments in the trailer. It seems to be the same place where Thor is with the Guardians of the Galaxy. If this is true, then this scene would happen at the beginning of the movie since Thor would be with the Guardians crew before moving on to continue his duties as the protector of Asgard.

While this would seem like a huge reason for the trailer to prove Thor will easily survive, Marvel is notorious to re-edit trailers to hide big moments from fans. It’s possible that Korg is talking to another group of people and that this moment was added into the trailer to make fans think less about Thor’s potential death.

Some fans may be excited to see Thor’s next adventure in the MCU, but it may have a happy ending as Hemsworth has been around for a very long time. The first Thor (2011) was released over ten years ago and the God of Thunder has appeared in over 8 MCU movies. If Marvel gave the hero a proper sendoff then it would make sense for Korg to give the eulogy for Thor since Taika Waititi voices the character.

While fans are expecting a lot of comedic moments, it’s possible that the movie could be very emotional and dark at some points since Gorr isn’t known to be very funny in the comics. Hopefully, Marvel makes the right choice and doesn’t ruin Thor by just handing his mantle to another super hero right after the movie debuts.

More on Thor: Love and Thunder

Here’s an official description of Thor’s next adventure:

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Thor: Love and Thunder releases in theaters on July 8, 2022.

Do you think Thor will die or retire at the end of Thor 4? Let us know what you think!

