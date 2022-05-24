Marvel May Have Already Spoiled Ending of ‘Thor 4’

in Marvel

Posted on by Kyle Burlingame Leave a comment
Thor working out

Credit: Marvel Studios

Marvel may have accidentally revealed a crazy detail about Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) before its theatrical debut.

Chris Hemsworth as Thor Odinson
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: “Goofy” Chris Hemsworth Look Enrage ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Fans

Chris Hemsworth’s Thor is the first MCU super hero to get a fourth movie and it’s an adventure no fan expected to see in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor and Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcherer in the same movie, fans are in for a crazy time.

Portman’s character thankfully won’t be replacing Thor in the MCU, but Gorr may just be the next Thanos as the villain is on a murderous rampage against the gods. Sadly, Thor’s time in the MCU may have finally come to an end as the trailer reveals a new detail that is easily overlooked by most fans.

Christian Bale as Gorr
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: “Terrifying” Christian Bale ‘Thor’ Villain Revealed, Marvel Makes HUGE Change

One fan, Adam, was quick to realize that fans may have to be concerned for the God of Thunder as the trailer refers to the hero in the past tense:

Anyone else worried Korg is referring to #Thor in the past tense here?

Related: Marvel Stays Family-Friendly, Erases Violent Scene From MCU Series

With the Thor 4 trailer having Korg narrate at the beginning, it is pretty concerning that Thor is mentioned in the past tense. With Gorr being known to slay hundred of Gods, it’s quite possible that Thor may not survive his encounter with the villain, but if this is the case, Marvel may have used some editing to hide this detail from fans.

The trailer shows Korg talking to a group of blue alien kids on a planet shown in other moments in the trailer. It seems to be the same place where Thor is with the Guardians of the Galaxy. If this is true, then this scene would happen at the beginning of the movie since Thor would be with the Guardians crew before moving on to continue his duties as the protector of Asgard.

Natatlie Portman as Thor/Jane Foster
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Chris Hemsworth May Replace Chris Pratt In ‘Love and Thunder’

While this would seem like a huge reason for the trailer to prove Thor will easily survive, Marvel is notorious to re-edit trailers to hide big moments from fans. It’s possible that Korg is talking to another group of people and that this moment was added into the trailer to make fans think less about Thor’s potential death.

Some fans may be excited to see Thor’s next adventure in the MCU, but it may have a happy ending as  Hemsworth has been around for a very long time. The first Thor (2011) was released over ten years ago and the God of Thunder has appeared in over 8 MCU movies. If Marvel gave the hero a proper sendoff then it would make sense for Korg to give the eulogy for Thor since Taika Waititi voices the character.

Korg talking to children about Thor
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: ‘Captain America’ Chris Evans Reunites with Marvel’s Russo Brothers

While fans are expecting a lot of comedic moments, it’s possible that the movie could be very emotional and dark at some points since Gorr isn’t known to be very funny in the comics. Hopefully, Marvel makes the right choice and doesn’t ruin Thor by just handing his mantle to another super hero right after the movie debuts.

More on Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Hemsworth as Thor
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Marvel Turning Into “M-She-U,” Chris Hemsworth ‘Thor’ Completely Replaced

Here’s an official description of Thor’s next adventure:

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Thor: Love and Thunder releases in theaters on July 8, 2022.

Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie (left) and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster (right)
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Cumberbatch Sidestepped MCU Disaster, Almost Became Forgettable Villain

Do you think Thor will die or retire at the end of Thor 4? Let us know what you think!

Phase Four has started off with a lot of content for Marvel fans to look forward to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Disney+  you can watch Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel on June 8, and She-Hulk on August 17. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness is out in theaters right now, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, and of course, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11.

Kyle Burlingame

Kyle loves to spend his time reading Star Wars and Marvel comics. He also paints Star Wars miniatures and since he can't be a Jedi, he continues his training as a Black Belt in Shudokan Karate.

Be the first to comment!