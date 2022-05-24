“Goofy” Chris Hemsworth Look Enrage ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Fans

Though the Marvel Cinematic Universe is becoming more comic-accurate with Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), some Marvel fans aren’t sold on Chris Hemsworth’s new look for the movie.

Marvel heroes, especially live-action interpretations, go through numerous costume changes. Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow had a new look for each Marvel movie she appeared in, and fans are losing it over Thor’s most recent outfit change for Thor: Love and Thunder.

With Lady Thor/Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman) in town, fans are having a hard time juggling two “Gods of Thunder,” but Chris Hemsworth’s new helmet is turning heads:

He looks goofy

Another fan writes:

Made to sell toys for sure

While Chris Hemsworth looks unrecognizable in this new and sizeable Asgardian helmet, Marvel Studios will undoubtedly break off the armor in a flash sequence and ditch the helmet for good.

Given that this is the closet live-action interpretation of Thor’s iconic winged helmet, some fans are pointing out the bright side:

Now that the official Love and Thunder trailer is here, fans are basking in Christian Bale’s terrifyingly awesome Gorr the god butcher, the newest MCU villain that’s powerful enough to wipe away Thor for good. Whether or not Thor Odinson will appear in future Marvel films is uncertain; Thor: Love and Thunder will be one of the biggest Marvel movies since Avengers: Endgame (2019).

More about Thor: Love and Thunder

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Thor: Love and Thunder debuts on July 8, 2022.

