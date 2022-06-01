James Gunn Calls “Bulls–t” on Scammers Targeting Marvel Fans

It feels like Marvel fans still have a long wait to go for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to come to theaters on May 5, 2023. Luckily, the Marvel Universe’s biggest band of misfits will return in Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, 2022, alongside Chris Hemsworth as Thor, the Asgardian God of Thunder. However, James Gunn has found a scam targeting fans who want Guardians of the Galaxy again.

The Guardians of the Galaxy first joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Guardians of the Galaxy (2011) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017). Both films, directed by James Gunn, took a group of Marvel Comics characters that fans had no interest in and turned them into the greatest cosmic heroes of the MCU.

Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), Rocket Racoon (Bradley Cooper), Groot (Vin Diesel), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) showed up in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019) to help Earth’s Mightiest Heroes battle Thanos (Josh Brolin).

All the delays in Marvel’s Phase Four plans have meant it has been years since GOTG fans have seen the team on the big screen. In the interim, Marvel Studios parted ways with director James Gunn before eventually rehiring him. James Gunn directed The Suicide Squad (2021) with Margot Robbie and John Cena for the DCEU during his time away from the MCU. Now they are back to work on new projects like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, I am Groot, and the new Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind ride at EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort.

And all these new Guardians projects have led to some bad actors trying to scam fans with a fake casting call, which director James Gunn saw and quickly shared on Twitter to warn people. James Gunn said:

“Okay this is disgusting. People should beware of companies like @Nine9dotCOM, ripping off people & taking advantage of their dreams. Once again, this casting call is bullshit: we finished shooting a month ago.”

Okay this is disgusting. People should beware of companies like @Nine9dotCOM, ripping off people & taking advantage of their dreams. Once again, this casting call is bullshit: we finished shooting a month ago. https://t.co/zoKnJDvhlD pic.twitter.com/W9zUwJ9Uqz — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 31, 2022

The post came from an Instagram Story from Nine8dotcom, an account with 61.5K followers, and was posted after filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 wrapped on May 6. User Anwezzy J PL says that they joined the call:

“I actually signed up for the video call and yeah it’s pretty scammy they tell you they can find you talent work on anything from Tv, movies to magazines. Supposedly they got people casted to vol.3 and can get you interviews or calls. They charge you $200 upfront scammy af”

I actually signed up for the video call and yeah it’s pretty scammy they tell you they can find you talent work on anything from Tv, movies to magazines. Supposedly they got people casted to vol.3 and can get you interviews or calls. They charge you $200 upfront scammy af — Anwezzy J PL (@anwezzy1323) May 31, 2022

And user nik says this company has more fees than the $200 upfront cost reported by Anwezzy J PL. They said:

“Even worse they’re hosting regular mass zoom calls to get people to pay them 99$ plus monthly service fees to have opportunities for GoTG. They’re getting people to pay live while pressuring people on the call who aren’t sending in payments.”

Even worse they're hosting regular mass zoom calls to get people to pay them 99$ plus monthly service fees to have opportunities for GoTG. They're getting people to pay live while pressuring people on the call who aren't sending in payments. — nik (@words_nik) May 31, 2022

James Gunn shared that the only way to get cast in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was for agencies to submit clients. Vol. 3 will also feature Kraglin (Sean Gunn) and introduce Adam Warlock (Will Poulter). It will mark the end of a trilogy, and fans suspect this will be the final appearance of characters like Rocket Raccoon and Drax.

Let us know in the comments if you have seen any other scams like this.