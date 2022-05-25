‘Ms. Marvel’ “Exceeds” Expectations, Marvel Fans Totally Surprised

Early reviews of Ms. Marvel are here, and fans are quickly blown away by this “superb” series.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a full sprint with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), but things seem to be crashing down with the upcoming Ms. Marvel series. Especially after Kevin Feige’s recent comment on the titular character’s superpower change.

The MCU is expanding with various branches of superheroes such as the Young Avengers, Eternals (2021), Mutants (X-Men), and The Marvels (2023), an upcoming Marvel movie set to connect to the Secret Invasion series directly, and more.

With news that Kamala Khan’s iconic superpowers would look incredibly different, including eliminating Ms. Marvel’s stretching limbs, the series became the black sheep of Marvel Studios.

Many fans wrote of the series, but early reviews are changing minds and promising a fun-filled summer for every Marvel fan.

“ComicTok” legend @hzjoe03 writes:

The first 2 episodes of #MsMarvel exceeded my expectations. It’s a very fun and wholesome show. It has a completely different style to the rest of the MCU which was really great to see. It’s definitely going to be more popular with a younger audience, however there are still… — Joe (@hzjoe03) May 25, 2022

Another early viewer wrote:

#MsMarvel is a delight! Many familiar coming-of-age tropes but executed w/ that Feige flair. Adore the stylistic choices, one of the more innovative MCU projects. And yes, Iman Vellani was born to play Kamala Khan. Not a game-changer, but you’ll walk away smiling. @MCU_Direct pic.twitter.com/glU7S5jNwp — Liam Crowley (@LiamTCrowley) May 25, 2022

Another Marvel fan wrote:

– Iman is fantastic. She’s relatable, likable, funny, everything you would want in Kamala.

– Jersey City feels alive in a way that no other location in the MCU has been. Has life similar to the NYC in Raimi’s Spider-Man movies.

– Jersey City feels alive in a way that no other location in the MCU has been. Has life similar to the NYC in Raimi's Spider-Man movies. — Jack McBryan (@McBDirect) May 25, 2022

Another happy fan writes:

#MsMarvel is so much fun! A lot of it is slice-of-life based (nice to get the perspective of how regular people in the MCU view the superheroics going on around them). The question of how so many people know what happened in the Endgame final battle is also answered. 😆 — Julia Delbel (@juliadelbel) May 25, 2022

Another viewer promises great things for the series:

#MsMarvel’s first two episodes proved my hesitations wrong. Iman Vellani is perfect for the role, and does a phenomenal job. She’ll quickly become an MCU favorite. Her chemistry with Matt Lintz’ Bruno is also top notch. So far, the series is great. — Russ Milheim (@RussMilheim) May 25, 2022

Lead actress Iman Vellani was reportedly born for the role of Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, something that fans cannot stop raving about!

More about Ms. Marvel

Kamala is a superhero fan with an imagination, particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel; Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home, that is until she gets superpowers like the heroes she’s looked up to.

Marvel Studios' Ms. Marvel is a new, original series introducing Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega-fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson). Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is until she gets superpowers like the heroes she always looked up to.

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Monica Rambeau (Teyonan Parris), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. The cast includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha.

Are you excited for Ms. Marvel? Let us know in the comments below!