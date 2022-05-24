Marvel’s Controversial ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Passes $800M at Box Office

Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) surpasses $800 million at the box office, but can it reach $1 billion?

Countless reports and confirmations from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) writer Michael Waldron have confirmed that beloved characters such as Deadpool and Ghost Rider were set to appear in the film, with some actors even filming cameos that were ultimately cut.

A common complaint/concern amongst virtually every Marvel fan is that Multiverse of Madness felt jam-packed with a 2-hour and 6-minute runtime. As a result, director Sam Raimi reportedly cut out 40 minutes’ worth of content.

Multiverse of Madness has become “controversial” due to the mysterious footage that never saw the light of day. Reportedly featuring countless characters from the Marvel collection, including Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston), virtually every Marvel fan wants an extended cut of the Marvel movie.

Nonetheless, the strange film from director Sam Raimi has grossed over $800 million at the global box office:

#DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness had surpassed $800M at the global box office! The film’s current number sits at $803M, generating $342 million in North America and $461 million internationally. pic.twitter.com/K5G7buILp5 — Doctor Strange Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) May 22, 2022

While ticket sales dropped sharply in the movie’s second weekend, it’s safe to bet that an “extended version” of this Doctor Strange sequel would push the film well over $1 billion — especially if Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige tease some significant cameos.

Given that Multiverse of Madness was never released in China, Russia, and numerous Middle Eastern countries, it’s impressive how much revenue Marvel has earned from this Doctor Strange film.

Pulling a DC and releasing an “Ultimate Edition” like Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition (2016) for Multiverse of Madness could easily surpass any box office challenges!

More about Doctor Strange

Dr. Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens a portal to the multiverse. However, a threat emerges that may be too big for his team to handle.

All bets are off for Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Benedict Cumberbatch leads this mind-shattering Marvel movie as Stephen Strange, with Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Karl Mordo), Benedict Wong (Wong), Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch), and Sir Patrick Stewart (Professor X) all supporting the Sorceror Supreme.

The Kevin Feige production features numerous Stephen Strange’s, including Sinister Strange, Strange Supreme, etc.

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Vision (Paul Bettany), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

