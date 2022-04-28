New Marvel Series Foreshadowed Shocking Twist Right From the Start

***SPOILERS FOR MOON KNIGHT EPISODE 5***

Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight has been setting up the crazy twist that no fan was expecting.

Moon Knight has taken fans on a roller coaster in the last episode as Steven Grant got to learn how he was created in Marc’s mind and why this happened. After learning about how Marc’s younger brother, Randall died and seeing Marc’s mother, Wendy distance herself from her only surviving son, fans can now understand why Marc created Steven as a way to handle his trauma.

The MCU series had already made it clear that Moon Knight dealt with Dissociative Identity Disorder, but it was cool to see the series really explore what that meant. Even though Steven knows who he is, Marc and Steven struggle to get their hearts to balance on the scales and it only happens once Steven is accidentally frozen on the Field of Reeds.

Surprisingly enough, Marvel had hinted at Steven’s fate within the first few moments of him in the museum as a little school girl asks him about how it felt to be rejected at the Field of Reeds. Don’t believe me? Well, here’s a TikTok video summarizing the dialogue between the two with clips from the previous episode:

It seems that Steven’s fate has always been teased in the series, but he does make the comment at the end of their exchange that he isn’t dead. While it may seem that Steven is dead at the moment, it does seem unlikely that he will remain that way. Marc isn’t known to lose a personality in the comics so if Marvel goes forward with this, then this is a drastic departure from the comics.

Fans already saw a tease of Jake in the episode and it’s likely that Khonshu will be saved in the finale. If this is true, it would make sense that Khonshu could save Steven and that would be a good arc between the two as Khonshu has always viewed Steven as a “parasite” or “worm” in the series.

Do you think Steven Grant will come back from the dead? Let us know what you think!

