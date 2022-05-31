After Giving Her “Soul” to the MCU, Marvel Director Refuses to Return

Loki is still the most-watched Marvel series on Disney+ as fans were really excited to see Tom Hiddleston’s Loki return to the MCU in an unexpected way.

After a successful first season, fans were surprised to hear that the director, Kate Herron had stepped down from the director chair as she told people that she didn’t plan to return for the second season. It didn’t take long for fans to wonder why the director chose not to return.

Fortunately, Marvel chose Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead to direct the second season of Loki after their great work on Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight. Now that the series will begin filming next week, Variety chose to sit down with Kate Herron and discuss her relationship with Marvel and why she chose to sit out from directing the second season.

This led Herron to share that felt that she had given her “soul” to the series and that was she was perfectly fine watching what Marvel does as a “fan” instead of being closely involved with Season 2:

“I was on the show for like three years in total. I just felt like I poured everything into it. It’s almost like a campfire story that every filmmaker kind of brings their take and their perspective. I just felt like I gave so much to this. I was like, ‘You know what, I feel like this was my effort for ‘Loki.’ I felt like having someone new and with fresh eyes — that, for me, is what will make a good season.”

Herron also shared about her emotional last day on the set with the crew and how Hiddleston personally thanked everyone on the team:

“We all went into the office of the Citadel and stood in a circle. Everyone was crying because we couldn’t believe it was over. Tom did a beautiful speech, and because he’s such a gem, he thanked everyone individually.”

Even though Herron has decided to not help with Loki, it’s possible that she could return to the MCU later on, but it’s a time commitment she might want to take on a bit later. After working three years tirelessly on the series, it’s no surprise that she wanted some fresh perspectives to help usher the show into a second season.

Loki will be the first MCU series to get a second season which is a big deal for Marvel and with the first season being the most-watched Marvel series on Disney+, there is a lot at stake for the second season to meet fans’ expectations.

The MCU is just beginning to add more super hero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

Do you think Kate Herron will ever return to the MCU? Are you excited for Loki Season 2?

Phase Four has started off with a lot of content for Marvel fans to look forward to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Disney+ you can watch Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel on June 8, and She-Hulk on August 17. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness is out in theaters right now, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, and of course, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11.