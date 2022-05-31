‘Star Wars’ Series ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Tops ‘Mandalorian’ and Marvel

The limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi has just left The Mandalorian and every Marvel show on Disney+ in the dust.
Obi-Wan Kenobi has ushered in a new Star Wars era, revolutionizing the Prequel Trilogy with an expanded look at what occurred within the life of Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi after the fall of the Jedi Order and his Padawan Anakin Skywalker.
Now a drifter on Tatooine known as Ben Kenobi, the once-great warrior has retreated to the shadows of the twin suns to watch over Luke and Leia Skywalker, the galaxy’s greatest hope.
Every Star Wars fan hoped that a Kenobi movie or series would become a reality for countless years. Upon the start of Star Wars Celebration 2022 in Anaheim, California, the Star Wars community flocked to Disney+ to witness history unfold.
In no surprise whatsoever, Obi-Wan Kenobi broke Disney+ records:
Thank you to the best fans in the galaxy for making #ObiWanKenobi the most-watched @disneyplus Original series premiere globally to date, based on hours streamed in an opening weekend. pic.twitter.com/bC5WI0kAby
— Star Wars (@starwars) May 31, 2022
Soaring past The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Moon Knight, and Loki, the Obi-Wan Kenobi series has become the top dog amongst The Walt Disney Company.
With new Obi-Wan Kenobi episodes now releasing on Wednesday, fans are sure to keep this series going strong. Especially once Hayden Christensen appears on the screen.
More about Obi-Wan Kenobi
The story begins ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his most significant defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.
“The rematch of the century” teased by Kathleen Kennedy, director Deborah Chow, and Lucasfilm will be supported by Moses Ingram (Inquisitor Reva), Joel Edgerton (Uncle Owen), Bonnie Piesse (Beru Lars), Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.
When will Hayden Christensen appear in Kenobi? Comment below!