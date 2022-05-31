Disney Clarifies ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Release Schedule, Fans Stunned

The Star Wars universe is exploding with the Obi-Wan Kenobi streaming series, but new episodes aren’t coming out on Fridays.

Despite what many fans believed, the Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series is not as long as originally intended.

With two Kenobi episodes released on Disney+, every Star Wars fan has been breaking down the seconds of Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi) and the brief moments of Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Sith Lord Darth Vader) on screen.

With an intense tease that Darth Vader is coming in episode three of Obi-Wan Kenobi and revenge for Inquisitor Reva (Moses Ingram) from the Grand Inquisitor and Empire, series director Deborah Chow left fans with a massive cliffhanger after the series’ premiere on May 27th.

Thinking that all new Kenobi episodes would debut on Fridays, fans are thrown off by a shocking revelation from Lucasfilm:

You can’t run. Start streaming new episodes of #ObiWanKenobi Wednesdays on @DisneyPlus.

Lucasfilm shares that new Kenobi episodes begin streaming on Wednesdays, not Fridays, in a brand new Tweet.

Countless viewers assume that all-new Star Wars episodes would hit Disney+ on Friday because the series debuting that particular day has confused the galaxy:

please drop it early every week. i got work in the morning

please drop it early every week. i got work in the morning 😭 — Lizzie (@lizzie_organa) May 31, 2022

Another fan writes:

waiitttt i thought we moved to friday releases??

waiitttt i thought we moved to friday releases?? — ashley lavalle🍂 (@ashleylavaIle) May 30, 2022

One viewer shares:

Should’ve been on Fridays. Marvel on Wednesdays, Star-Wars on Fridays

Should've been on Fridays. Marvel on Wednesdays, Star-Wars on Fridays — carlos✧ KENOBI ERA (@CINEPAPI) May 30, 2022

Nonetheless, Obi-Wan Kenobi will now debut new episodes with the upcoming Ms. Marvel series hitting Disney+ on June 8th. With the new Marvel and Star Wars content coming out in June, the summer of 2022 has turned into a legendary being. Star Wars fans are in good hands with the streaming series Andor right around the corner.

More about Obi-Wan Kenobi

The story begins ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his most significant defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

“The rematch of the century” teased by Kathleen Kennedy, director Deborah Chow, and Lucasfilm will be supported by Moses Ingram (Inquisitor Reva), Joel Edgerton (Uncle Owen), Bonnie Piesse (Beru Lars), Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

The world of George Lucas is expanding beyond Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Darth Vader (James Earl Jones), Jedi Master Yoda (Frank Oz), Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), Darth Maul (Ray Parker), Anakin Skywalker (Boba Fett (Jeremy Bulloch/Temura Morrison), Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), and Moff Gideon’s (Giancarlo Esposito) the Millennium Falcon, the Death Star, and The Clone Wars.

Within the Star Wars franchise, Lucasfilm is moving past Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) or the controversial Rian Johnson Star Wars film The Last Jedi (2018) as we dive into the Old Republic or explore new realities of the Star Wars universe with each new TV show or the upcoming Star Wars game like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 or Star Wars Eclipse.

Do you want another season of Obi-Wan Kenobi? Comment below!