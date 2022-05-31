Disney Clarifies ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Release Schedule, Fans Stunned

The Star Wars universe is exploding with the Obi-Wan Kenobi streaming series, but new episodes aren’t coming out on Fridays.
Despite what many fans believed, the Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series is not as long as originally intended.
With two Kenobi episodes released on Disney+, every Star Wars fan has been breaking down the seconds of Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi) and the brief moments of Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Sith Lord Darth Vader) on screen.
Related: Ex-‘Mandalorian’ Star Gina Carano Issues Mic Drop on New Disney Controversy
With an intense tease that Darth Vader is coming in episode three of Obi-Wan Kenobi and revenge for Inquisitor Reva (Moses Ingram) from the Grand Inquisitor and Empire, series director Deborah Chow left fans with a massive cliffhanger after the series’ premiere on May 27th.
Thinking that all new Kenobi episodes would debut on Fridays, fans are thrown off by a shocking revelation from Lucasfilm:
You can’t run.
Start streaming new episodes of #ObiWanKenobi Wednesdays on @DisneyPlus.
You can't run.
Start streaming new episodes of #ObiWanKenobi Wednesdays on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/sq4HE0HkRc
— Obi-Wan Kenobi (@obiwankenobi) May 30, 2022
Related: The Spin that Ruined ‘Star Wars’: Fans “Cringe” At ‘Book of Boba Fett’ FinaleS
Lucasfilm shares that new Kenobi episodes begin streaming on Wednesdays, not Fridays, in a brand new Tweet.
Related: “Get Dave Filoni On the Phone!”, ‘Star Wars’ Fans Demand New Series
Countless viewers assume that all-new Star Wars episodes would hit Disney+ on Friday because the series debuting that particular day has confused the galaxy:
please drop it early every week. i got work in the morning
please drop it early every week. i got work in the morning 😭
— Lizzie (@lizzie_organa) May 31, 2022
Another fan writes:
waiitttt i thought we moved to friday releases??
waiitttt i thought we moved to friday releases??
— ashley lavalle🍂 (@ashleylavaIle) May 30, 2022
One viewer shares:
Should’ve been on Fridays. Marvel on Wednesdays, Star-Wars on Fridays
Should've been on Fridays. Marvel on Wednesdays, Star-Wars on Fridays
— carlos✧ KENOBI ERA (@CINEPAPI) May 30, 2022
Nonetheless, Obi-Wan Kenobi will now debut new episodes with the upcoming Ms. Marvel series hitting Disney+ on June 8th. With the new Marvel and Star Wars content coming out in June, the summer of 2022 has turned into a legendary being. Star Wars fans are in good hands with the streaming series Andor right around the corner.
More about Obi-Wan Kenobi
The story begins ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his most significant defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.
Related: ‘Kenobi’, ‘Andor’ Casting Leak Seemingly Confirms Satine Kryze
“The rematch of the century” teased by Kathleen Kennedy, director Deborah Chow, and Lucasfilm will be supported by Moses Ingram (Inquisitor Reva), Joel Edgerton (Uncle Owen), Bonnie Piesse (Beru Lars), Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.
Related: Bryce Dallas Howard Reportedly Returning to ‘The Mandalorian’ Ahead Fan Movement
The world of George Lucas is expanding beyond (Mark Hamill), (Carrie Fisher), (Harrison Ford), (James Earl Jones), Yoda (Frank Oz), Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), (Ray Parker), (Boba Fett (/Temura Morrison), Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), and Moff Gideon’s (Giancarlo Esposito) the , the Death Star, and The Clone Wars.
Within the moving past : A (2016) or the controversial The Last Jedi (2018) as we dive into the or explore new realities of the Star Wars universe with each new or the upcoming like : 2 or .
Do you want another season of Obi-Wan Kenobi? Comment below!