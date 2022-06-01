‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Destroyed, Hayden Christensen’s ‘Star Wars’ Return “Definitely a Surprise”

The Star Wars universe is again balanced with Ewan McGregor, James Earl Jones, and maestro John Williams creating a new Star Wars story. But Hayden Christensen’s official on-screen return as Anakin Skywalker in the latest Obi-Wan Kenobi episode is shocking fans.

Ewan McGregor is once again Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Hayden Christensen is once again Anakin Skywalker/Sith Lord Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi, the most popular Star Wars anything since Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005).

With years of rumors and speculation, Christensen and McGregor are finally picking up their old lightsabers and going head-to-head in the latest Kenobi episode.

Hayden Christensen is officially Darth Vader. The beloved Star Wars actor is the man under the Vader suit this time around and fans can’t get enough of it.

But, it’s when Hayden Christensen isn’t covered by a mask that’s terrifying fans:

THE WAY I JUMPED WHEN I SAW ANAKIN

// #obiwankenobi spoilers

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

THE WAY I JUMPED WHEN I SAW ANAKIN pic.twitter.com/HZx3235XYv — sabine/larissa ♡ (@hunterbadbatch) June 1, 2022

Another fan writes:

After so many years we got Anakin crumbs

#Kenobi spoilers//

–

–

–

–

–

–

After so many years we got Anakin crumbs pic.twitter.com/yJPrYHdx3Q — athia/hunter (@dilfhunterbb) June 1, 2022

Even Hayden Christensen was surprised by his own appearance and return:

#ObiWanKenobi star Hayden Christensen says his #StarWars return was a surprise. “It was definitely a surprise. You know, for the longest time, no, I didn’t think I’d be stepping back into this role again,” he said.

#ObiWanKenobi star Hayden Christensen says his #StarWars return was a surprise. "It was definitely a surprise. You know, for the longest time, no, I didn't think I'd be stepping back into this role again," he said. (Via: @HeyUGuys) pic.twitter.com/615cpXWVwp — Binge Watch This (@BingeWatchThis_) June 1, 2022

The audacity of Lucasfilm to include a hallucination of young Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker in the desert as Obi-Wan and little Leia Organa (Vivien Lyra Blair) is mind-boggling and terriftying.

The subtle horror of seeing Anakin Skywalker as Kenobi deals with the reality that his padawan is alive is something new for Star Wars. As Lucasfilm picks apart the once powerful Jedi Master, it’s clear that every Star Wars fan is ready for a Prequel Trilogy flashback with Anakin Skywalker before his demise.

More about Obi-Wan Kenobi

The story begins ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his most significant defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

“The rematch of the century” teased by Kathleen Kennedy, director Deborah Chow, and Lucasfilm will be supported by Moses Ingram (Inquisitor Reva), Joel Edgerton (Uncle Owen), Bonnie Piesse (Beru Lars), Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

The world of George Lucas is expanding beyond Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Darth Vader (James Earl Jones), Jedi Master Yoda (Frank Oz), Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), Darth Maul (Ray Parker), Anakin Skywalker (Boba Fett (Jeremy Bulloch/Temura Morrison), Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), and Moff Gideon’s (Giancarlo Esposito) the Millennium Falcon, the Death Star, and The Clone Wars.

Within the Star Wars franchise, Lucasfilm is moving past Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) or the controversial Rian Johnson Star Wars film The Last Jedi (2018) as we dive into the Old Republic or explore new realities of the Star Wars universe with each new TV show or the upcoming Star Wars game like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 or Star Wars Eclipse.

Do you want Hayden Christensen in more Star Wars as Anakin Skywalker? Comment below!