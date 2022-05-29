‘Star Wars’ Jon Favreau “Currently Writing” ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 4

In a turn of events that every Star Wars fan wasn’t expecting, The Mandalorian isn’t stopping after season three.

After a whirlwind of massive news for the Star Wars universe during Star Wars Celebration, including The Bad Batch season two trailer and Ahsoka series sneak peek, fans were blown away with the jaw-dropping Mandalorian panel that featured Pedro Pascal, Dave Filoni, Jon Favreau, and more.

With Star Wars Celebration still in full swing, The Mandalorian showrunner Jon Favreau just confirmed that The Mandalorian is receiving a fourth season:

Jon Favreau says he is currently writing for ‘THE MANDALORIAN’ Season 4. https://twitter.com/DiscussingFilm/status/1530937777478672388

Favreau shares:

“With television, we’re very lucky that we don’t have to rush things through into an hour-and-a-half, two hours. We get to tell stories slowly. So now, as Dave [Filoni]’s doing Ahsoka, it’s very much informing the writing that I’m doing for [The Mandalorian] Season 4. It becomes – how should I put it – more precise.”

With countless reports stating that The Mandalorian would come to an episodic end after season three, fans will be pleased to learn that The Mandalorian is expanding further than anyone initially thought. Even Jon Favreau:

“When I was writing the first season of Mandalorian, I could do anything, set it anywhere. Dave [Filoni] would read it, we’d go back and forth, I would adjust. And there it was. Now we have to figure out why there are certain Mandalorians who wear helmets, certain ones who don’t wear helmets, what’s happening on Mandalore, what’s Bo-Katan doing at the time? How does she feel about that? Where is the Darksaber? So it really creates very fertile ground for imagination, for storytelling.”

With Lucasfilm confirming that Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) would be the main antagonist of The Mandalorian season three, it’s clear that Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and new foes have a large part in the future of Star Wars, deadly bounty hunter Din Djarin/Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal), and more.

More about The Mandalorian

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travels of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic….

Wookiepedia writes:

In September 2017, Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy reached out to Jon Favreau for possible ideas for Disney+, for which the company looked to create original content. He expressed interest in doing something with the Mandalorians, having reflected on some concepts he had developed when he first heard that Disney gained control of the franchise. In November, Favreau met with Kennedy and Carrie Beck to pitch his idea for the show. At the meeting, Kennedy told him that Dave Filoni was also interested in telling stories about Mandalorians… …On August 6, 2018, The New York Times reported that Favreau’s Star Wars series, which would be produced for Disney’s new streaming service, was expected to cost around $100 million for 10 episodes. In an email to The New York Times, Favreau stated that the service would allow for the opportunity to tell stories that go for several chapters. On October 26, 2018, it was reported that the rumored Boba Fett film had been scrapped, with Lucasfilm instead focusing on The Mandalorian. On November 13, 2018, Pedro Pascal was reported to be in negotiations to play the lead role in the series. The next day, Gina Carano was announced to have joined the cast according to Variety. On November 30, Variety again reported that Nick Nolte had been added to the show’s cast. On December 12, Lucasfilm officially announced the cast, confirming the casting of Pascal, Carano, and Nolte, along with Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Omid Abtahi, and Werner Herzog.

The world of George Lucas is expanding beyond Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Darth Vader (James Earl Jones), Jedi Master Yoda (Frank Oz), Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), Darth Maul (Ray Parker), Anakin Skywalker (Boba Fett (Jeremy Bulloch/Temura Morrison), Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), and Moff GGideon’s (Giancarlo Esposito) the Millennium Falcon, the Death Star, and The Clone Wars.

Within the Star Wars franchise, Lucasfilm is moving past Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) or the controversial Rian Johnson Star Wars film The Last Jedi (2018) as we dive into the Old Republic or explore new realities of the Star Wars universe with each new TV show or the upcoming Star Wars game like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 or Star Wars Eclipse.

Do you want a season five of The Mandalorian? Comment below!