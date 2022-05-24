Lucasfilm Was Ready to Ditch ‘Ahsoka’ After ‘Mandalorian’ Debut

Ahsoka’s live-action future could have been drastically different if Rosario Dawson didn’t like playing the character in The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 5.

While fans may have some problems with her costume being a little inaccurate, fans still love seeing Ahsoka on the big screen. It’s not common for Star Wars to bring a beloved animated character into live-action and Ahsoka’s debut was perfect in The Mandalorian.

Shockingly enough, this surprise appearance led to Ahsoka getting her own series coming next year and another cameo in The Book of Boba Fett. Now, it seems that Ahsoka will have a large role going forward with Star Wars content in The Mandalorian era.

This wasn’t always the plan as Vanity Fair recaps their discussion with Dawson and how she had the choice to leave Star Wars altogether if she didn’t feel right continuing forward:

“Even as they were first talking about this potential of Ahsoka showing up in Mando season two, it was like, if you’re interested and you hate it and you never want to do anything again, we’re not contracting you to anything right now.”

If Dawson chose to leave the role after her one episode, it’s possible that Ahsoka would’ve stayed as an animation project. Lucasfilm was already rumored to be working on a sequel for Star Wars Rebels detailing how Ahsoka and Sabine find Ezra Bridger after he teleported away with Grand Admiral Thrawn. Now it seems that Star Wars ditched animation to make the sequel series into live-action with Ahsoka as the titular character.

Her series is bound to create numerous characters from animation into live-action with fans eager to see who will officially be the Chiss Admiral. Thrawn is definitely one of the most popular villains in Star Wars and it’s no surprise that he will continue to have a large role in the future.

Star Wars has done a lot of work trying to restore faith in fans after the horrendous Sequel trilogy caused fans to turn their backs away from Lucasfilm. With Pedro Pascal’s The Mandalorian, things have been looking better and fans hope that the next few series like Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi, live up to the promise of being something that fans don’t want to miss.

Do you think Lucasfilm would have replaced Rosario Dawson if she left Star Wars? Let us know what you think!

